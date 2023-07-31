Expand / Collapse search

Recreational marijuana is now legal in Minnesota: A guide

By FOX 9 Staff
Updated August 1, 2023 6:40AM
Cannabis
Although marijuana is set to become legal in Minnesota at midnight, there will still be restrictions on where you can use it and how much you can have.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Adults in Minnesota can now legally possess and grow recreational marijuana. Here's everything you need to know.

Who can use marijuana in Minnesota?

Adults 21 and older can possess and travel within Minnesota's borders with 2 ounces of cannabis flower, 8 grams of concentrate, and 900 milligrams worth of THC-containing edible products (gummies, seltzers). Meanwhile, they can have 2 pounds of cannabis flower at home. 

That being said, it remains illegal under federal law to bring marijuana into Minnesota from out of state. 

In addition to using and possessing marijuana, adults can grow up to eight plants at home (no more than eight flowering at a time). They must be grown in an enclosed space that's locked and not visible to the public.

Where can you buy marijuana in Minnesota?

Tribal marijuana dispensaries

State licensing for retail cannabis sales are probably still at least 18 months away, but Gov. Tim Walz tells FO( 9 that legal sales could come a lot sooner within state boundaries.

It'll be awhile before retail marijuana shops pop up in your community. That's because the state licensing for retail cannabis sales is probably still more than a year away. The Office of Cannabis Management will oversee the cannabis industry in Minnesota, with applications for the executive director position closing on July 31. The office will also run the state's medical marijuana program.

Tribal governments, however, will set their own rules. As a result, retail shops on tribal lands will open much earlier. In fact, the Red Lake Nation in northwestern Minnesota was scheduled to begin selling recreational marijuana on Aug. 1, 2023, at its medical cannabis dispensary, becoming the first retail recreational marijuana location in the state. 

The White Earth Nation is expected to get up and running with its recreational marijuana retail shop sometime this month.

Where can you smoke marijuana?

Adults 21 and older can consume recreational marijuana on private property. But it's illegal to smoke or vape weed anywhere tobacco smoking is prohibited. That includes many apartment buildings, college campuses and businesses. 

It's illegal to use cannabis while driving, in public schools, and on federal property. 

Expungement for minor marijuana offenses

Along with legalizing recreational marijuana, minor marijuana convictions will begin being expunged

This change could benefit more than 60,000 Minnesotans. 

Meanwhile, a special Cannabis Expungement Board will be formed to review felony convictions for possible expungement on a case-by-case basis. 

More information on Minnesota's new marijuana law

The Associated Press has contributed to this report.