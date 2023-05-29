Gov. Walz to sign Minnesota marijuana bill into law on Tuesday

Governor Tim Walz is set to sign a law making recreational marijuana legal in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The bill to legalize recreational cannabis in Minnesota was approved by the legislature on May 20.

Once signed, starting August 1, Minnesota residents over the age of 21 to possess up to 2 pounds at home, and 2 ounces elsewhere. Public consumption will still not be allowed and you could be ticked as a misdemeanor, similar to other states.

Lawmakers said it will likely take 12 to 16 months to issue licenses to retailers for selling marijuana.

The bill will also allow residents convicted of cannabis crimes in the past to apply for expungement.

Joining Governor Walz at Tuesday's signing will be former Governor Jesse Ventura. Ventura has been a fierce advocate of marijuana legalization, testifying during the legislative session for the cannabis bill. Last year, Ventura said Walz had promised to bring him to the signing when marijuana legalization was passed.