MnDOT traffic cameras during, after crash involving Eagan officer
Here's what a MnDOT traffic camera showed during/after a crash involving an Eagan police officer. The video jumps and cuts out, leaving questions about what happened during that time frame. MnDOT told FOX 9 it will not be releasing the video for a couple of days, either Friday or Monday.
Eagan squad car involved in crash on I-35E
A section of Interstate 35E is closed Tuesday morning following a crash that appears to have involved an Eagan police squad car, a semi-truck and a third vehicle.
Twin Cities high-speed chase ends in dramatic crash, person fleeing on foot
MnDOT traffic cameras caught a chase ending in a vehicle going over a bridge on I-94 near Broadway Avenue. Two juveniles were taken into custody.
Traffic cameras show multi-vehicle crash on Highway 100 ramp
More than 10 vehicles were involved in crashes on the ramp from Highway 100 to eastbound Interstate 394, prompting the ramp to close Monday morning.
It's slick out there! Father slides down icy road in Bloomington
Charlie, 12, couldn't help but laugh as his dad Tim slid away on the icy road in Bloomington on Monday.
Car crash on an icy Highway 100 exit ramp
Over 10 cars involved in a crash on the exit ramp from Highway 100 to I-394
Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during third day of winter storm
MnDOT traffic cameras caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the third day of the winter storm on Feb. 23. Here are a few.
Minnesota weather: Drone video of snow removal in Buffalo
Here's drove video of snow being removed in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Thursday after a foot or more of snow fell across the Twin Cities metro this week.
Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during second day of winter storm
MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the second day of the winter storm on Feb. 22.
Time-lapse: Salt trucks loading up at St. Paul Public Works
This is a time-lapse video of salt trucks loading up with salt at St. Paul Public Works on Wednesday during the high-impact, long-duration winter storm.
Crashes, spinouts on Minnesota highways during winter storm
MnDOT traffic camera caught a variety of spinouts, crashes, and near misses on highways during the Feb. 21 winter storm.
Driver of stolen SUV crashes into St. Paul restaurant: RAW
MnDOT cameras captured the driver of a stolen SUV crashing into Ox Cart Ale House on Wednesday night. Three teenagers in the car were arrested.
Vehicles stuck on I-94 near Moorhead due to blowing snow
This Minnesota State Patrol video was taken about 5 miles east of Moorhead. MnDOT and tow trucks are working to remove the stranded vehicles and clear the roads. Some of the vehicles have been stuck there since 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Vehicles stranded on I-94 near Moorhead
Blowing snow is making travel conditions impossible in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there are several stranded motorists about 10 miles east of Moorhead on Interstate 94. Snow has drifted around stalled and parked vehicles, with some vehicles parked on the roadway since 9 p.m. Tuesday.
2 suspects sought after fleeing police, carjacking 2 separate vehicles
Two suspects are being sought after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle and then fleeing on foot, carjacking two separate vehicles in an apparent attempt to evade authorities.
Ramsey County deputies pursue suspect in stolen truck: RAW
At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Ramsey County deputies pursued a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck. A PIT maneuver was performed to stop the suspect vehicle, with two men fleeing with handguns while two women were taken into custody, including one who was apparently overdosing.
SUV loses front tire during police chase in downtown St. Paul
Traffic cameras caught the moments after a wanted driver lost their front tire during a police chase that ended up in downtown St. Paul on Sunday.
RAW: Pedestrian gets out of car, gets hit on I-94
A driver spun out on I-94 near Rice Street on Jan. 25 around 9 a.m., exited the vehicle, and got hit by another car.
Plow truck catches fire along I-35E after reported burglary in Isanti County
A stolen plow truck caught fire along I-35E in Anoka County on Tuesday after a reported burglary in Isanti County earlier in the day.
Drone video: Aerial view of Minnesota school bus garage destroyed by fire
The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.