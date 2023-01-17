MnDOT traffic cameras during, after crash involving Eagan officer
Here's what a MnDOT traffic camera showed during/after a crash involving an Eagan police officer. The video jumps and cuts out, leaving questions about what happened during that time frame. MnDOT told FOX 9 it will not be releasing the video for a couple of days, either Friday or Monday.

Vehicles stranded on I-94 near Moorhead
Blowing snow is making travel conditions impossible in western Minnesota. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, there are several stranded motorists about 10 miles east of Moorhead on Interstate 94. Snow has drifted around stalled and parked vehicles, with some vehicles parked on the roadway since 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Ramsey County deputies pursue suspect in stolen truck: RAW
At around 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, Ramsey County deputies pursued a suspect driving a stolen pickup truck. A PIT maneuver was performed to stop the suspect vehicle, with two men fleeing with handguns while two women were taken into custody, including one who was apparently overdosing.