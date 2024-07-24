Afton father charged with manslaughter for deaths of two girls on ATV

A father is charged with manslaughter in Washington County after his daughter and her friend, both 11 years old, died in an ATV crash in Afton last year.

READ MORE: ATV crashes kill three children in Minnesota

What we know

Lance Alan Koeckeritz, 54, of Afton, is charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter for the death of his daughter and her friend. He also faces two counts of endangering a child.

The criminal complaint states that Koeckeritz was inside an office trailer on the property at the time of the incident.

Washington County investigators also noted that the trailer appeared to be "nearly soundproof" and that they could barely hear yelling directly outside the trailer door.

Detectives saw that neither of the children had any protective gear on when they were found.

Koeckeritz also told authorities that children on the property were allowed to take the ATV out at any time without checking in with him or asking for permission.

The complaint also notes that the Minnesota DNR recommends engine sizes for children between 10 and 11 not exceed 110cc. The engine size of the ATV involved in the fatal crash was reportedly 800cc.

Court records show Koeckeritz has his first court appearance set for the afternoon of Aug. 19.

The backstory

The fatal crash was reported just after 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of Neal Avenue South in Afton on April 22, 2023.

The girls were found pinned and unconscious under the ATV by another child on the property, according to the criminal complaint.

The mother of one of the girls and another child on the property then began CPR on the girls, but the mother told authorities they "were both cold and blue" when they arrived.

First responders then took over life-saving efforts, but both girls were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death for both children was reportedly asphyxia due to the ATV roll-over accident.

ATV safety tips

Former longtime DNR ATV instructor Ron Potter said trail conditions are rough in the early spring and change quickly as the snow melts in some places. He stresses that young riders need to be careful, saying they're in the most danger if their feet do not reach a four-wheeler's foot pegs.

"The most important thing is that you have to fit the machine," said Potter.

Potter also stresses the importance of knowing the terrain you're riding on, especially now when the ground is soft and muddy in many places.

"You've got to be careful out there when you first get out in the spring," said Potter.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has ATV safety tips on its website. These include: