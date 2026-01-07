Kristi Noem calls actions leading up to ICE shooting ‘an act of domestic terrorism’

The Brief A woman was fatally shot by a federal agent in south Minneapolis Wednesday morning after authorities say she attempted to ram the vehicle of an ICE agent. Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, called the woman's actions leading up to the shooting "an act of domestic terrorism." Noem, who deployed more than 2,000 federal agents to the Twin Cities for ICE operations, says their work will continue.



A woman is dead after being shot by a federal agent during an ICE operation Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis.

ICE shooting in Minneapolis

What we know:

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. Federal officials are claiming self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. The woman died at the hospital.

Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door. One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said. One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers. One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them." Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.

Kristi Noem: ‘It was an act of domestic terrorism’

What they're saying:

Kristi Noem, the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, was holding an unrelated news conference Wednesday when she was asked about the fatal shooting in Minneapolis. She says ICE agents conducting an operation got stuck in the snow and were attempting to push out their vehicle when a woman attacked them.

A federal agent acted in defense, fatally shooting the woman.

"It was an act of domestic terrorism," Noem said. "They were attempting to push out their vehicle and a woman attacked them and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over and rammed them with her vehicle. An officer of ours acted quickly, and defensively shot to protect himself and the people around him. My understanding is she was hit, and is deceased. This goes to show the assaults that our ICE officers and law enforcement are under every single day. These vehicle rammings are domestic acts of terrorism. We will continue to protect our ICE officers."

‘Domestic acts of terrorism will not stand’

Big picture view:

Noem said in the past few days, she’s deployed more than 2,000 federal agents to the Minneapolis area. They’ve made hundreds of arrests of criminals.

"We’re going to continue to do our work. The act like we saw today of using a vehicle to try to kill an officer and his colleagues is something that every politician, every elected official, everyone in this country should be able to rally around and say is wrong," Noem said. "Sanctuary cities and sanctuary states that protect individuals who do that should no longer be allowed. Domestic acts of terrorism like this will not stand."

ICE operations have been ongoing for more than a month in the Twin Cities. Wednesday marks the first incident involving a fatality.

Mayor Jacob Frey refutes Noem's claim

The other side:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey held a Wednesday afternoon news conference about the shooting. Earlier in the day, he demanded that ICE leave Minneapolis.

"They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly: That is bullshit," Frey said. "It's a garbage narrative."