Minneapolis mayor calls for ICE agents to leave city immediately following deadly shooting

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling for ICE agents to leave the city "immediately" following a deadly shooting involving an ICE agent Wednesday morning.

ICE shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

The Department of Homeland Security said ICE agents were conducting targeted operations in Minneapolis when "rioters began blocking ICE officers and one of these violent rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over our law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them – an act of domestic terrorism."

An ICE officer fired shots and hit an individual, who died as a result of their injuries. Officials say the ICE officers who were injured in the incident are expected to make a full recovery, but did not provide further details about the nature of their injuries.

What they're saying:

In a post on X, Mayor Frey called for ICE to leave the city following the shooting involving a federal agent at 34th Street and Portland. FOX 9 crews at the scene reported a large crowd that had gathered near the shooting scene along with several public officials.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media.

The City of Minneapolis echoed Mayor Frey's sentiments, adding that the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is "causing chaos" and making the community less safe. Rep. Ilhan Omar made similar statements on social media, saying, "ICE must stop terrorizing our communities and leave our city."

Dig deeper:

The shooting comes as ICE launched its "largest ever" immigration operation in the state of Minnesota with a goal of rooting out fraud in the state. According to reports, more than 2,000 ICE agents and Homeland Security investigators have descended on the state in recent days.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara’s plea to ICE, protesters

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara spoke Tuesday about the city's overall 2025 crime numbers. At the end of the event, he made a plea to federal agents in the Twin Cities performing immigration operations, as well as protesters speaking out against their actions: Keep the peace.

"I’ve been concerned for weeks that, because the issue is so emotional, the way some of this stuff has been carried out, the greatest risk to me is that there would be unrest or there would be a tragedy. Somebody could get seriously hurt or killed because of what’s happening," O’Hara said on Tuesday. "To members of the community who have a constitutional right to observe, record and object to the conduct of law enforcement, that you do so peacefully in our community. A lot of businesses in the immigrant community are on Lake Street. We all know Lake Street burned five years ago, and it’s largely the immigrant community that rebuilt that street. So please don’t come into our neighborhoods and cause destruction because of what’s going on. If you’re going to object to it, do it peacefully."

O’Hara said his biggest fear is that a clash between ICE agents and protesters could turn deadly.