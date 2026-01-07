Minneapolis ICE shooting: Minnesota's lawmakers react to fatality

The Brief A woman was fatally shot by ICE agents in Minneapolis on Wednesday, sparking both protests and reactions to the incident. Minnesota lawmakers have since provided statements both denouncing the presence of immigration officials and supporting them in their efforts.



Both Minnesota Gov. Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have held separate press conferences to denounce the DHS narrative of ICE agents claiming self-defense as "bullshit" and to call for peaceful protest in the wake of the shooting.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison

"Like so many Minnesotans, I'm heartbroken. I’m also angry. Very angry. For weeks, we’ve watched the Trump administration deliberately brutalize our communities, and now an ICE agent has fatally shot one of our neighbors.

"The president is deliberately weaponizing the federal government against the people of Minnesota to inflict pain and instill terror. We must stand up to this horrendous injustice, and in doing so, we must not stoop to Donald Trump's level. We're right to be heartbroken and angry, but we cannot give Donald Trump the excuse he wants to continue escalating this violence against Minnesotans.

"Protest peacefully, organize your communities, and stand up for one another. I will continue to do everything in my power to oppose this brutality, ensure justice is served, and keep Minnesotans safe. Right now, I think nothing would keep Minnesotans safer than seeing ICE leave our state, and take their chaos, pain, and violence with them."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

"I am praying for the family and loved ones of the woman who was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis this morning. This tragedy is the result of the administration sending federal agents onto our streets against the wishes of local law enforcement, including our respected Police Chief Brian O'Hara. We need full transparency and an investigation of what happened, and I am deeply concerned that statements made by DHS do not appear to reflect video evidence and on-the-ground accounts. While our immigration enforcement should be focused on apprehending and prosecuting violent criminals to make our communities safer, these ICE actions are doing the opposite and making our state less safe."

Minnesota DFL Party Chair Richard Carlbom

"We are devastated about the loss of life in Minneapolis this morning. Someone was shot and killed by federal agents. That’s not public safety. That’s a catastrophic failure of restraint.

"ICE is spreading fear and disinformation in our communities. Their increased presence in the Twin Cities has made neighborhoods less safe, not more. We’ve seen families torn apart, fear spread through neighborhoods, and now a life taken. The cost to human life, public trust, and the rule of law is far too high."

House DFL Leader Zack Stephenson

"We are devastated and angry, but it is critical that we do not give Donald Trump any more excuse to escalate harm. At moments like this, we all have a role in keeping each other safe while we fight for accountability and solutions.

"In Minnesota, we take care of each other. We care about our neighbors. By contrast, ICE’s actions in Minneapolis are making us less safe.

"No one is above the law, and it is critical that this incident be fully and rapidly investigated. We expect anyone who broke Minnesota or federal law – even if they are federal agents – to be held accountable."

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy

"I am devastated and furious. A weak president sent ICE agents to Minnesota to sow chaos without regard for human life, and today’s killing is the predictable outcome. This federal government is using violence to force us into fearful silence and compliance, and a woman is dead because of it. ICE should never have been in Minnesota, and they need to leave now. I denounce these actions, and I will fight with all I have for our freedom and safety. I urge us all, even as we feel our rage and our grief, to remain calm; more innocent people cannot be hurt. We demand accountability – and the truth – from the President, Secretary Noem, ICE officials, and those involved in the shooting."

The White House and several conservative lawmakers have also since provided statements in the shooting aftermath.

White House

A statement posted to X reads: "We stand with the brave men and women of ICE and law enforcement who risk everything to keep our communities safe.

Senate Republican Leader Mark Johnson

"Escalations and confrontations like what happened this morning help no one. Peaceful protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and must be protected, but endangering law enforcement officers is never acceptable. I offer my condolences to the family grieving the loss of a loved one and urge everyone to step back, de-escalate, and let investigators fully examine the facts of what occurred."

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer

"Our brave ICE agents put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities from dangerous criminals. May God bless and protect them in their efforts. Shame on the elected officials who endanger these agents by spewing lies and hateful rhetoric."

Minnesota State Auditor Julie Blaha

"It is a devastating day in Minnesota. A federal ICE agent shot and killed one of our community members, Renee Nicole Good. This was as preventable as it is shocking. I’m thinking of her family as they face an unimaginable loss. I also recognize the bystanders who witnessed this violence as they were protecting their neighbors. Trauma like this has a lasting impact far beyond a single moment and touches an entire community.

ICE’s presence in our state has not made Minnesota any safer, and instead has brought fear, chaos, and harm into our neighborhoods. For the sake of the safety of Minnesotans, ICE needs to leave Minnesota now.

For the sake of the integrity of an investigation, federal officials need to reserve judgment until they have reviewed the evidence. The major, obvious errors evident in the Trump administration's characterization of the shooting suggest they have not made even a cursory review of the facts.

Like many of you, I’m angry and heartbroken. It’s important that we stay connected to the truth, protest peacefully, and watch out for our neighbors. It’s clear that President Trump and his administration will be looking for a reason to escalate this moment. We don’t need to give them one."

Minneapolis City Council joint statement

"This morning an Ice agent shot and killed Renee Nicole Good, a member of our community. Renee was a resident of our city who was out caring for her neighbors this morning and her life was taken today at the hands of the federal government. Anyone who kills someone in our city deserves to be arrested, investigated, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are united in our support for our immigrant community and our residents in the wake of these attacks. We demand that ICE immediately leave our city so we can get rid of their chaos and violence that ended the life of one of our neighbors today.

The City Council stands committed to working with our state partners in doing everything we can to protect our neighbors in this moment. Now is the time to reach out and support your immigrant neighbors. Minneapolis is resilient and will not back down as the federal government ramps up their attacks on our community."