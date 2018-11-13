Walz signs first bills, OKs millions for MNLARS
Gov. Tim Walz, House Democrats and Senate Republicans cheered as Walz signed his first bills into law Tuesday, spending millions of dollars for Minnesota’s beleaguered vehicle registration system that has already cost taxpayers $100 million.

Daudt questions Walz over gas tax hike
Outgoing House Speaker Kurt Daudt, whose Republican caucus elected him minority leader this morning, didn't hold back when I asked him about Gov.-elect Tim Walz's plan to seek a gas tax increase to pay for transportation projects.