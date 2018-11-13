Human Services Commissioner named
Governor Tim Walz named the Department of Human Services commissioner.
Governor discusses new opioid fee
Governor Tim Walz says Minnesota is coming after drug companies and is promising that people hooked on opioids are about to get help.
Gov. Walz: Public won’t see my full calendars
Gov. Tim Walz says he will not make public his daily calendars, effectively deciding that Minnesotans will only be allowed to see a limited scope of what he’s doing in office.
Walz: ‘Shame on us’ if Minnesota leaders can’t end budget impasse
After hours of secretive negotiations over the state budget impasse, Gov. Tim Walz gave a potential window into the dealmaking process Wednesday evening.
How proposed tax plans could impact you
To raise taxes or cut services? When you line up the competing tax plans at the state Capitol, the options are now clear.
Senate GOP proposes highest-in-nation fee on electric cars
While opposing Gov. Tim Walz’s proposed tax and fee increases for transportation projects, Republicans who control the Minnesota Senate have found a fee they can live with: a surcharge on electric and hybrid cars.
Gov. Walz trims state budget proposal
In response to a slowing economy, Governor Tim Walz is giving his state budget proposal a haircut.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on proposed Gas Tax
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz talked to residents about his proposed 20 cents per gallon gas tax.
Walz signs first bills, OKs millions for MNLARS
Gov. Tim Walz, House Democrats and Senate Republicans cheered as Walz signed his first bills into law Tuesday, spending millions of dollars for Minnesota’s beleaguered vehicle registration system that has already cost taxpayers $100 million.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stops by FOX 9
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz stops by FOX 9 to talk about his term so far.
Minnesota budget surplus shrinks to $1 billion
The balance of Minnesota’s state budget surplus has dropped $492 million since the last outlook in November, down to just over $1 billion.
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announces budget
Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced his budget, including a gas tax.
Leaders at Minnesota State Capitol say things will go more smoothly this legislative session
Leaders at the Minnesota State Capitol say things will go more smoothly this legislative session.
Tim Walz sworn in as new Minnesota Governor
Tim Walz was sworn in as Minnesota's new governor Monday morning.
Walz names Metro Transit police chief next public safety commissioner
Gov.-elect Tim Walz announced his next round of cabinet appointees Friday—including current Metro Transit police chief John Harrington as the new Department of Public Safety Commissioner.
Gov.-elect Tim Walz names seven new commissioners
Gov.-elect Tim Walz has settled on his cabinet ahead of his inauguration next week.
Governor-elect Tim Walz discusses plans
Fox 9's Theo Keith met up with Governor-elect Tim Walz to discuss his plans for Minnesota.
Daudt questions Walz over gas tax hike
Outgoing House Speaker Kurt Daudt, whose Republican caucus elected him minority leader this morning, didn't hold back when I asked him about Gov.-elect Tim Walz's plan to seek a gas tax increase to pay for transportation projects.
Gov.-elect Walz: Expect a gas tax increase in next budget
Gov.-elect Tim Walz, who will face the only divided state legislature in the country, is promising to include a gas tax increase in his budget proposal due early next year.