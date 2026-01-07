Gov. Tim Walz on fatal ICE shooting: ‘I ask folks to remain calm’

The Brief Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is asking the public to remain calm after a fatal shooting involving federal agents in south Minneapolis. The incident happened Wednesday morning in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue. Authorities say a protester used her vehicle as a weapon while attempting to run over a federal agent, when she was fatally shot.



Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is asking for the public to remain calm after a shooting involving federal agents Wednesday morning in south Minneapolis.

Walz’s office said it’s aware of the incident, which happened near East 34th Street and Portland Avenue around 10 a.m.

"My public safety team is working to gather information on an ICE-related shooting this morning. We will share information as we learn more. In the meantime, I ask folks to remain calm," Walz posted to X.

FOX 9 is working to gather more details about exactly what happened, while a large group of protesters gathered in the area immediately after the incident.

Federal authorities said ICE officers in Minneapolis were conducting targeted operations when rioters began blocking them. One of them weaponized their vehicle, trying to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them, an "act of domestic terrorism."

An ICE officer, fearing for his life as well as colleagues, fired defensive shots. The rioter was hit, and has died. The ICE officers who were hurt are expected to make full recoveries.

In a post on X, Mayor Frey has called for ICE to leave the city following a shooting involving a federal agent at 34th Street and Portland.

"The presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is causing chaos in our city. We’re demanding ICE to leave the city immediately. We stand rock solid with our immigrant and refugee communities," Frey said on social media.

The City of Minneapolis echoed Mayor Frey's sentiments, adding that the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is "causing chaos" and making the community less safe.

Agents use chemical irritants with protesters

At about 11 a.m., a group of agents moved past a crowd of protesters to get in their squads. As they passed, some members of the crowd threw snowballs, and it appeared agents deployed some type of chemical irritant.

Members of the crowd momentarily surrounded the squad, a white truck, preventing the agents from leaving until agents could clear them.