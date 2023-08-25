Barbie's dreamhouse in Wisconsin, National Cinema Day, America's best small town: Week in review

A Barbie dreamhouse in Hudson. National Cinema Day this weekend. America's best small lake town is in Minnesota. Here are the top stories from Aug. 19-25.

Hudson, Wisconsin is filled with vintage homes. But few of them are colorful enough to make Barbie turn green with envy.

"People want to stay in a house that's different. It's not the normal beige. It's pink," said Barbiecore Castle owner Brooke Fleetwood.

You could say Fleetwood thinks everything looks pretty in pink.

She owns a handful of properties in town that are all decked out in her favorite color, including one she named the Pink Castle, which is often booked a year out for bachelorette parties, birthdays and family gatherings. But a week before the Barbie movie opened last month, Fleetwood decided to paint another short-term rental, a 100-year-old Victorian home formerly known as the Goth Castle, pink as well to take advantage of Barbie mania.

This Sunday, theaters across the country will celebrate a holiday that will allow you to score some cheap tickets for showings.

Thousands of theaters are set to participate in National Cinema Day on Sunday, Aug. 27. Tickets at those locations will be $4 for showings, with some limitations depending on theater.

An early morning crash in Sherburne County that killed one person and injured several others resulted in multiple charges for the driver who was clocked going more than 130 mph after leaving a bar.

Hunter Michael Buckentine, 23, of Avon, is charged with two counts of vehicular homicide and one count each of third-degree murder and gross negligence criminal vehicular operation for his alleged role in the crash.

According to charges, on Aug. 19, around 1:11 a.m., a Minnesota State Trooper was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 10 near County Road 8 in Becker when he observed a vehicle traveling 132 mph in the westbound lane. The trooper turned around, but during an attempt to catch up, it kept pulling away, nearly out of sight, according to charges. It was last clocked at 116 mph before it disappeared from the trooper’s vision, according to charges.

A two-vehicle collision in western Minnesota left three members of the Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team injured and another teammate dead Sunday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway in Grace Township, approximately 50 miles from the South Dakota border, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The four Gustavus hockey players were in an SUV heading eastbound on Highway 40 when they collided with a car traveling southbound on Highway 29. One of the cars ran a stop sign, but the state patrol did not say which one.

The women were transported to an area hospital, but 19-year-old Jori Lynn Jones, died from her injuries, the report states.

Grand Marais, Minnesota. (Melissa Turtinen/FOX 9)

Travel and Leisure has released its list of America's Best Small Towns, and one popular spot on Minnesota's North Shore has made the list.

Grand Marais, Minnesota, was named the best small lake town in the United States this year, with Travel and Leisure saying the Lake Superior city of about 1,300 people is the place to "chase summer nostalgia, fiery fall foliage and winter's Northern Lights."

"An unexpected arts enclave, tiny Grand Marais, Minnesota, bursts with galleries, local shops and restaurants, and lake-filled getaways galore," writer Jacqueline Kehoe says.

The publication says, "With that rare Goldilocks touch — think far more food trucks and art galleries than stoplights (in fact, there’s just one in the whole county) — we’re happily calling Grand Marais the nation’s best small lake town. With new openings, eclectic redesigns, and an accidentally hip devotion to all things local, Grand Marais is a grand foray on America’s ‘Fresh Coast.’"

The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs through Labor Day. Here's a list of 15 activities you have to do, including visiting the FOX 9 booth.

Minnetonka police say they are investigating two assaults that targeted women Sunday morning.

Police say the first assault happened just before 6 a.m. near the city's border with Wayzata along the 15000 block of Wayzata Boulevard. In that incident, a woman reported to police that a man armed with a gun had approached her in her driveway. The woman says the man grabbed her by the neck and flashed a weapon.

After a "short confrontation," police say the man ran away toward Interstate 394.

About two hours later, another woman faced what police say was a "similar confrontation" at the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail near Big Willow Park. This time, the man grabbed the victim by the shoulder and exposed himself. He then walked away west on the trail.

Police searched for the man after both incidents but were unable to make an arrest. Officers believe the same suspect, wearing a blue mask, a black shirt and sweatpants, committed both crimes.

Police say two gunmen opened fire along East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood, leaving seven people shot and another victim grazed by a bullet.

In an update on Sunday night, police said six of the victims were teenagers, ages 15-18, and the other two people hurt were a man and a woman in their 40s. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Metro Transit officers heard the gunfire shortly before 6 p.m.

At the scene, in front of the Minneapolis Market, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. As officers were helping those individuals, a fourth victim walked up who had been grazed in the shoulder by a bullet. Shortly after, three victims showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center who had been shot, while the final victim, a 16-year-old boy arrived at Children's Minnesota for treatment.

Six vehicles were involved in a wreck along Interstate 35 in Faribault that shut down the highway for a brief period Sunday afternoon.

Troopers responded around 12:20 p.m. for the crash. Officers say all six vehicles were headed north along the highway when there was a collision between a semi and a Chevy Suburban, which caused a chain-reaction crash.

Tucked away near the back of this Burnsville garage sale sits piles upon piles of old-fashioned, flour sack dish towels, each stitch lovingly sewn by Janice Beguhn.

Jill Beguhn-Sorteberg, one of her three daughters, says sewing and stitching have always been a part of her mom's life, making everything from draperies to wedding dresses - even hats.

"She he just did it all by hand," said Beguhn-Sorteberg.

But it was hand-sewn dish towels that always held a special place in Janice's heart. Never one to sit still, adorning these towels with cute cats or tiny teddy bears gave her something fun to focus on when her husband was diagnosed with cancer, and later passed away from the disease.

"This was really her sanity. This is what she did for joy, this is what she did to keep herself focused," said Beguhn-Sorteberg.