1 killed, 4 injured in Sherburne County high-speed crash

One person was killed, and several others were injured during a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10 early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash happened around 1:10 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 10 at 97th Street Southeast in Clear Lake Township. A 23-year-old driver of an Infinity was traveling at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes and rear-ended a Chevrolet, causing it to leave the roadway and enter a ditch, where it rolled multiple times, according to the crash report.

The Infinity continued a short distance on the highway before leaving the roadway and crashing into the tree line. The 23-year-old driver and 21-year-old passenger of the Infinity suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers in the Chevrolet were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. A 34-year-old man was killed in the collision, and a 38-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries. The 34-year-old driver, who was wearing her seatbelt, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the report states.

Crashes on Minnesota roads have claimed at least 230 lives so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

The state patrol said the crash remains under investigation.