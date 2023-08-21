Expand / Collapse search
Car crash kills Gustavus hockey player, injures 3 teammates

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Road incidents
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - A two-vehicle collision in western Minnesota left three members of the Gustavus Adolphus College women’s hockey team injured and another teammate dead Sunday afternoon. 

The crash occurred around 12:40 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 29 and Highway in Grace Township, approximately 50 miles from the South Dakota border, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. 

The four Gustavus hockey players were in an SUV heading eastbound on Highway 40 when they collided with a car traveling southbound on Highway 29. One of the cars ran a stop sign, but the state patrol did not say which one. 

The women were transported to an area hospital, but 19-year-old Jori Lynn Jones, died from her injuries, the report states. 

The other three players — 19-year-old Gianna Gasparini, 19-year-old Lily Mortenson and 20-year-old Kayla Bluhm — all suffered non-life-threatening injuries, along with the 28-year-old driver in the other vehicle. 

All four women were heading into their sophomore year at Gustavus Adolphus College. They were on the team when Gustavus won the DIII women's ice hockey championship with a 2-1 win over Amherst College.

Jones was among 7 people killed in crashes over the weekend. 