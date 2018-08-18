Residents share concerns over Burnsville landfill expansion
The trash talk is continuing over a controversial landfill expansion project in Burnsville.
Xcel starts tearing down Black Dog Chimney in Burnsville, Minn.
The demolition of a chimney at a Burnsville, Minnesota power plant marks the end of an era, as the facility tears down a remnant of its coal-burning past.
Burnsville approves plan to raise landfill height
City leaders in Burnsville, Minnesota unanimously approved the early stages of a plan to raise the height of the city’s sanitary landfill more than 250 feet.
Frightening dog attack in Burnsville takes the life of one pet, injures owner
A Burnsville woman is asking for help after she and her dog were attacked by another dog Thursday. Her dog died in the attack.
Burnsville community hosts back to school event to help kids prepare
Members of the Burnsville community hosted hundreds of kids and families in need Saturday in a back to school event, featuring free haircuts, school supplies and more.
Heroes honored for saving drowing girl in Burnsville
Several heroes were honored at the Burnsville City Council meeting Tuesday after they saved a drowning girl in a pool.
Burnsville High School pitcher garnering Major League interest
A pitcher at Burnsville High School could be the state's best prospect since Joe Mauer.
Charges: Burnsville HS teacher sent naked photos, had sex with student
A Burnsville high school teacher has been charged after he sent naked photos to a student and had sex with a student.
Burnsville HS teacher arrested for 'sexually explicit' communication with student
A Burnsville High School music teacher was arrested Monday on suspicion of having explicit electronic communications with a student. The school district said they received a complaint about Erik Akervik last Saturday and immediately began an investigation.