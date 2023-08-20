Section of I-35 near Faribault closed following multi-vehicle crash

article

A multi-vehicle crash has left a section of Interstate 35 closed near Faribault on Sunday afternoon.

The northbound lanes of I-35 between County Road 9 and Exit 48 of West Central Avenue near Owatonna are closed for the next couple of hours due to the crash, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Traffic was at a complete stop in the northbound lanes for a time, and traffic cameras captured people walking around on the roadway. Few details about the crash are available, but multiple vehicles were seen on the grassy median.

First responders are on scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.