Minnetonka police investigate 2 early morning assaults

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnetonka
FOX 9

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnetonka police say they are investigating two assaults that targeted women Sunday morning.

Police say the first assault happened just before 6 a.m. near the city's border with Wayzata along the 15000 block of Wayzata Boulevard. In that incident, a woman reported to police that a man armed with a gun had approached her in her driveway. The woman says the man grabbed her by the neck and flashed a weapon.

After a "short confrontation," police say the man ran away toward I-394.

About two hours later, another woman faced what police say was a "similar confrontation" at the Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail near Big Willow Park. This time, the man grabbed the victim by the shoulder and exposed himself. He then walked away west on the trail.

Police searched for the man after both incidents but were unable to make an arrest. Officers believe the same suspect, wearing a blue mask, a black shirt and sweatpants, committed both crimes.

They are asking anyone in the area that noticed anything suspicious to report it to police.