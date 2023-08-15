The Great Minnesota Get-Together returns Aug. 24 through Labor Day.

Here are 15 must-do activities at the Minnesota State Fair:

1. See a show at the Grandstand. The Jonas Brothers, Yung Gravy, and Keith Urban are some of the highlights this year. Check out the full lineup here.

2. Try the year's new foods. Highlights this year include a bacon wrapped waffle dog, birthday cake mini donuts, and loaded lobster fries. Find the full list here.

3. Take a break from walking and ride the SkyGlider. Travel from the heart of the fairgrounds to the North End and back on this chairlift-style attraction.

4. Watch a sculptor create art out of butter. Watch Princess Kay of the Milky Way and the court have their likenesses carved into a 90-pound block of butter in the Dairy Building. Grab a malt or a sundae while you peruse Minnesota-based outdoor gear, home improvement merchandise, wool products, and more.

5. Watch llamas strut their stuff. Head to the Lee & Warner Coliseum for the Llama and Alpaca Costume Contest on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m.

6. Check out the seed art. You can find crop art in the Agriculture-Horticulture building. Art made from seeds, corn husks, and more has been a State Fair tradition since 1965.

7. Float through Ye Olde Mill. This ride is considered the original tunnel of love and is the oldest attraction on the fairgrounds.

8. Try Minnesota-made drinks. Try over 300 beers from Minnesota breweries or head to the Minnesota Wine Country Building for Minnesota wines and wine-inspired food. You can even catch a presentation from Leslee Miller of the Jason Show.

9. Watch the parade. A daily parade makes its way through the fair at 2 p.m. with high school bands, floats, animals, and more.

10. Check out a real-life miracle. Stop by the CHS Miracle of Birth Center to see adorable baby pigs, cows, goats, and more. If you're lucky you might even witness a live birth.

11. Experience one of the new attractions this year. Some of the newest attractions added to the Minnesota State Fair this year will include mini golf on-a-stick, a Sweet & Selfie Experience and more.

12. See stunt dogs perform. Watch former rescue dogs perform new tricks at the All-Star Stunt Dogs Splash at the North Woods.

13. Shop until you drop. Head to West End Market for dozens of artisans, craftspeople and specialty merchants specializing in Minnesota-themed wares or stroll through the International Bazaar for items from around the world. In between shows at the Lee & Warner Coliseum, check out merchants throughout the building.

14. Watch a lumberjack show. See the Timberworks Lumberjack Show with daily shows at the North Woods area. Events range include single buck saw, obstacle pole, logroll, hot saw, and speed climb.

15. Stop by the FOX 9 booth. Head to FOX 9's booth right next to the giant slide for live newscasts, giveaways, and games.