Minneapolis shooting leaves 8 people hurt

Police say two gunmen opened fire along East Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis' Ventura Village neighborhood, leaving seven people shot and another victim grazed by a bullet.

In an update on Sunday night, police said six of the victims were teenagers, ages 15-18, and the other two people hurt were a man and a woman in their 40s. According to Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara, Metro Transit officers heard the gunfire shortly before 6 p.m.

At the scene, in front of the Minneapolis Market, officers found three victims with gunshot wounds to their legs. As officers were helping those individuals, a fourth victim walked up who had been grazed in the shoulder by a bullet. Shortly after, three victims showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center who had been shot, while the final victim, a 16-year-old boy arrived at Children's Minnesota for treatment.

In total, 41 shell casings were found at the scene, including three different calibers – including .223 rounds that the chief says were likely fired by an assault weapon.

Officers say it appears two gunmen wearing hoodies ran from the scene, headed north on Elliot Avenue.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and officers are asking for anyone with information on the case to contact CrimeStoppers, by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Aside from the shooting, multiple officers responded to the scene to help with crowd control due to the high tensions that followed shots being fired.

Chief O'Hara says the stretch of East Franklin is a known hotspot, with previous issues there related to shootings or drugs.