South Minneapolis fatal shooting: Man found dead in crashed vehicle

A man was found fatally shot inside a vehicle that had crashed in south Minneapolis.

South Minneapolis fatal shooting

Big picture view:

Police say they responded to a reported crash in the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue around 8:25 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 6.

Arriving officers then found that a vehicle had crashed into a building and a man with multiple gunshot wounds was inside the vehicle.

Authorities declared the man dead at the scene despite efforts to save him.

No one else was found inside the vehicle when officers arrived, and police have not announced any arrests.

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara shared the following statement:

"My thoughts tonight are with the victim’s family. Any gun violence in the city is unacceptable. Our investigators will work tirelessly to follow all leads."