President Trump pushes false conspiracy on the Hortman killings, implicating Walz involvement

The Brief President Trump shared videos suggesting that Minnesota Gov. Walz had Melissa Hortman assassinated. Local lawmakers from both parties have publicly spoken against the misinformation surrounding the shooting. The theory has repeatedly been debunked since the Minnesota lawmaker shootings happened in June 2025.



President Trump shared a video claiming that Tim Walz was responsible for the killing of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, a conspiracy theory that has been debunked several times since the fatal Minnesota lawmaker shootings in June 2025.

Mark Hortman and Melissa Hortman. (Supplied)

Minnesota DFL lawmakers respond to debunked conspiracy theories

Governor Walz response:

Minnesota Governor Walz responded to self-proclaimed independent journalist Nick Shirley after he shared a Truth Social post from President Trump.

The post referenced an unfounded speculation that Hortman was killed in response to a vote that cut healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants. Another DFL lawmaker, Minnesota State Senator John Hoffman, was shot despite casting the opposite vote. Hortman reluctantly voted for the healthcare cuts as part of an agreement to pass the budget bill.

Despite this logic, and the persistent condemnation from GOP lawmakers in Minnesota, the false narrative persists.

The theory also points to the shooting suspect, Vance Boelter, as being tied to Walz through his previous appointment to a state board.

Boelter was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2016, then reappointed by Gov. Tim Walz in 2019 as a private sector representative to the governor's workforce development council, with the term expiring in 2023. The Governor’s Office appoints thousands of people from all parties to these boards and commissions – the workforce development council has about 60 people on it. They are unpaid, external boards that the Minnesota Legislature creates. They are not appointments to a position in the governor’s cabinet.

Federal prosecutors have said they are confident that Boelter was acting alone and no one helped him. They say Boelter's motive was political extremism, reiterating that Boelter had compiled a list of targets of politicians, attorneys, and others, some of whom he surveyed before the shooting.

Before he was arrested, prosecutors say Boelter left a note in the vehicle he abandoned near his home that was addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel. In the letter, prosecutors say Boelter confessed to the shootings and said "he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books" and conducted missions for the military in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The letter further claims Walz approached him about killing Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar. Prosecutors say Boelter claims that unnamed people threatened to hurt his family if he didn't follow through.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the letter is pure fantasy and delusion.

Erin Murphy responds:

Senate Majority Leader Erin Murphy (DFL-St. Paul) spoke during an interview on FOX 9 on the misinformation shared by the president:

"This president has a real penchant and takes a lot of glee in hurting people and that post last night inflicted a lot pain on people including, I'm sure though I haven't spoken with him, on Governor Walz and his family. He and Melissa Hortman were close. Melissa Hortman was a dear friend of mine, John Hoffman is my colleague, and I don't understand why he would decide to do that, but it is another example from my perspective of the continuation of the Republicans' effort to drive division. And sow seeds for violence. What we experienced in June was political violence. What Nick Shirley is doing in causing copycats to go to childcare centers to say, I want to see the kids, is sowing political violence, and I think the Republicans should not only condemn what the president said last night, but they should take a good look in the mirror at what they're doing as well.

Zack Stephenson responds:

Minnesota House and DFL Caucus Leader Rep. Zack Stephenson shared the following written response on the latest conspiracy theory proliferation:

"Tonight, Donald Trump, who couldn’t be bothered to lower the flags to half staff or even say Melissa Hortman’s name until now, is spreading outrageous lies about her death. I cannot begin to explain the pain and anger that he is causing. Here is the truth: Melissa was murdered by a right-wing, anti-abortion extremist who believed conspiracy theories about COVID. Melissa Hortman and Tim Walz were friends and allies. Anyone who claims otherwise is lying. Melissa Hortman didn’t have any patience for politicians who couldn’t speak the truth even when it was politically difficult. Minnesotans shouldn’t either. Any political leader in Minnesota who will not condemn his posts isn’t fit to hold office. But I’m not holding my breath."

Tina Smith responds:

Senator Tina Smith said in a post that she was "disgusted" by the president's behavior, adding that "He's putting lives at risk, even as we are still mourning Melissa and Mark."

Minnesota GOP lawmakers respond to debunked conspiracy theories

Julia Coleman responds:

Minnesota State Senator Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) has been vocal in standing against the misinformation surrounding the Hortman killings.

During an interview on FOX 9's All Day, she spoke directly about the false narrative.

Coleman emphasized that Speaker Hortman's was visibly emotional in the legislature back in June 2025 because of the difficult decision to cut health benefits for undocumented immigrants, not because she was in any fear for her life.

"As somebody who's in elected office, I can tell you if we are even slightly fearful for our well-being, we get armed security outside of our homes or with us at the Capitol," Coleman said. "She didn't have that because she wasn't fearful. Furthermore, other people that were on the Vance Boelter hit list, including Senator John Hoffman, who was actually shot, didn't take the same vote. So that doesn't hold water either. This is Speaker Hortman carrying her emotions on her sleeves because she knew at the end of the day, because she had to take this vote, that people were going to lose access to healthcare. And that was hard for her to do."

Kristin Robbins responds:

Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove) spoke out against the misinformation in December.

"Melissa was a good leader. I disagreed with her politically. I don’t think we ever voted the same. She had a strong love for Minnesota. She had a strong love for the institution of the Legislature," Robbins said. "I just think it’s a very harmful narrative. And we all have a responsibility to say it’s not true. I just think it’s a very harmful narrative. And we all have a responsibility to say it’s not true."

Hortman children respond

What they're saying:

In statements released through a Minnesota House spokesperson, the children of Melissa Hortman begged President Trump to remove the video.

Colin Hortman statement

"My father and mother, Mark and Melissa Hortman, and their dog Gilbert, were killed by a man who believed conspiracy theories and fake news. Words matter. Sharing fake news is dangerous.

"One part of my grief journey has been understanding the last conversation with my mother. She loved her job. People respected her job and what she did at her job.

"When I called her after the legislative session ended, I asked why she voted for the bill mentioned in the video shared by President Trump, and she wept. That bill and her vote had nothing to do with fraud. She voted for that bill because it was the only way to avoid a government shutdown. She had seen the impact of shutdowns: people lose their health care, their jobs, and in some cases, from a story she told me, have taken their own lives.

"She was in a very tough position on that vote. She had never really voted against her conscience like that. It was emotional and extremely difficult. Her struggle with that vote makes this conspiracy all the more painful for me.

"I am asking President Trump to remove the video that he shared and apologize to me and my family for posting this misinformation and for using my mother's own words to dishonor her memory."

Sophie Hortman statement

"The video shared by President Donald Trump on Truth Social is a painful, false twisting of my mother’s final vote.

"The vote she made was incredibly difficult for my mother; it was not a vote made lightly or with malice in her heart. She made the decision to prevent a government shutdown because she believed our great state protects and helps Minnesotans.

"We must create a society in which we do not harbor hatred and violence toward our political opponents, and this video promotes a false narrative which fuels the flames of political division.

"The video being shared by the president is another hurdle our family must overcome in grieving the loss of my parents, Mark and Melissa, and their beloved Gilbert. I ask President Trump to please consider the pain and sadness we have faced, and to honor the spirit of the holidays we have just spent without our parents by taking down the post on Truth Social."

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark, along with their dog, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025.

Sen. Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured in their Champlin home. The suspect, Vance Boelter, also went to two other Democratic lawmakers' homes that night. Police say surveillance photos showed Boelter disguised as a police officer during the shootings.

At the Hortman home, officers say they confronted Boelter and exchanged gunfire with him, forcing him to flee on foot and leave behind his vehicle, which resembled a police cruiser. Boelter was indicted on six counts, including murder. He has since entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

Following the attacks, Minnesota lawmakers have sought increased security measures around the state capital complex for upcoming legislative sessions.

Since Boelter faces federal murder charges, he could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.