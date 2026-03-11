Expand / Collapse search
E-motos could be enforced as motorcycles in MN if new bill is approved

By
Published  March 11, 2026 2:26pm CDT
Politics
FOX 9
E-bike crash victim testifies in support of new bill

E-bike crash victim testifies in support of new bill

A Hastings woman spoke before Minnesota lawmakers on Wednesday, detailing a crash involving an e-bike last summer that left her with health complications, but no recourse, due to no charges being filed.

The Brief

    • A new bill before lawmakers this session would reclassify some e-motos as motorcycles in Minnesota.
    • The bill would begin to limit the e-motos themselves, reducing battery-powered top speeds from 30 to 20 mph, their maximum weight limit from 500 to 100 pounds and throttle motor output between 750 and 1,500 watts.
    • Before the House committee on Wednesday, a Hastings woman described a crash with an e-bike that struck her from behind, leaving her with medical bills as no charges were filed.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A new technology growing in popularity during summer months across Minnesota, e-motos could face increased restrictions under a new bill being considered by Minnesota lawmakers.

E-bikes as motorcycles

What we know:

Under HF 3785, sponsored by Rep. Tom Dippel (R-Cottage Grove), the definition of "motor vehicle" would be redefined to include any battery-operated electric motorcycle that was not originally manufactured for on-road operation. The added regulation would extend to licensing requirements, effectively adding an e-moto as a motorcycle under Minnesota statutes going forward.

The bill would begin to limit the machines themselves in Minnesota, reducing battery-powered top speeds from 30 to 20 mph, their maximum weight limit from 500 to 100 pounds, and throttle motor output between 750 and 1,500 watts.

Hastings woman warns of e-bike dangers

Hastings woman warns of e-bike dangers

A Hastings woman who nearly died after someone on an e-bike crashed into her wants everyone to know how dangerous those bikes can be. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the story.

It would also prohibit the operation of any e-moto that doesn’t meet the added requirements, and restrict the sale of those that are not third-party certified as compliant.

An e-moto more closely resembles an electric dirt bike or motorcycle, while a class three e-bike provides pedal assistance up to 28 mph and is typically restricted to 750-watt motors.

"Police officers have been trying to understand what we do about these extremely high-powered, electric motorcycles," said Rep. Dippel before the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday. "This bill would clarify exactly what they are, anyhow they should be both regulated and enforced."

The Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota testified before the committee saying it collectively supports the bill, saying it addresses an issue while using existing statutes.

"We believe this is a good step in raising awareness of the e-moto concept, while trying to get the message out," said Michael Wojcik.

E-bike ‘nearly ended her life’

The backstory:

Hastings resident Janet Stotko, who was involved in a crash with an e-bike last summer, testified before the committee on Wednesday, detailing how the encounter "nearly ended her life" after she was struck behind at an estimated 25 mph.

At the time of the crash, the 14-year-old driver was too young to legally operate it, Stotko says.

"At that moment, everything in my life changed," Stotko told the committee, detailing a traumatic brain injury and a series of ailments.

In its aftermath, Stotko says no charges were ever filed, and no insurance claims were available to help with medical bills, leaving her without any real recourse.

"Because e-moto bikes are not clearly defined in law, there was no source of compensation for the lifelong injuries that I now deal with," Stotko said. "Without clear legal defintions and accountability, victims of these types of accidents are left without protection. This gap has real consequences."

What's next:

Discussed before the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday, the proposal was laid over for possible consideration in a larger bill, known as an omnibus.

Any new requirements would be effective Aug. 1, 2026.

The Source: FOX 9 reporting from the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on March 11, 2026.

