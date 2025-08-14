Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter indicted by grand jury

The Brief Vance Boelter is accused of killing Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her spouse John, while seriously injuring John and Yvette Hoffman in an alleged coordinated attack. Boelter was federally indicted last month on six counts, including murder. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty is set to provide an update on Boelter’s indictment via grand jury. It can be watched in the player above.



Vance Boelter – the man accused of killing Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, while wounding two others in an alleged coordinated attack – has been indicted by a grand jury on eight total charges.

Vance Boelter indicted

What we know:

According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, on Aug. 14, a Hennepin County grand jury returned an indictment against Boelter on the following eight charges:

Attempted first-degree murder of John Hoffman

Attempted first-degree murder of Yvette Hoffman

Attempted first-degree murder of Hope Hoffman

Attempted first-degree murder of Kristin Bahner

First-degree premeditated murder of Mark Hortman

First-degree premeditated murder of Melissa Hortman

Felony cruelty to an animal for Gilbert Hortman

Impersonating a police officer with an aggravating factor

Mary Moriarty reacts

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty reacted to the charges at a Thursday news conference.

"The damage done to the victims – those with us, those who were taken from us, and to our entire community – has opened wounds that will never heal," Moriarty said. "These charges reflect the weight of Mr. Boelter’s crimes, and our thoughts are with Melissa and Mark Hortman’s family, the Hoffman family, Rep. Bahner, and Sen. Rest."

The backstory:

Melissa and Mark Hortman were fatally shot in the early morning hours of June 14, while John and Yvette Hoffman were seriously injured during the same coordinated attack. Police say surveillance photos showed Boelter disguised as a police officer during the shootings.

At the Hortman home, officers say they confronted Boelter and exchanged gunfire with him, forcing him to flee on foot and leave behind his vehicle, which resembled a police cruiser.

Boelter was indicted last month on six counts, including murder. He has since entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

Following the attacks, Minnesota lawmakers have sought increased security measures around the state capital complex for upcoming legislative sessions.

What's next:

Boelter's next court appearance is set for Nov. 25 in federal court.

Since Boelter faces federal murder charges, he could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.