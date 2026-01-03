MN Sen. Julia Coleman speaks out against Melissa Hortman conspiracy theories

The Brief Minnesota State Senator Julia Coleman is speaking out against conspiracy theories surrounding the fatal shooting of Minnesota lawmaker Melissa Hortman. Coleman also worked for Charlie Kirk and said it hurts to see both his and Hortman's legacy be dishonored. The state senator is calling for rationality amidst the chaos and expressed her personal frustration with the spread of misinformation.



Conspiracy theories continue to circulate around the shooting death of Minnesota DFL lawmaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, and Minnesota State Senator Julia Coleman (R-Waconia) is speaking out against those spreading misinformation on social media.

GOP lawmaker calls out conspiracy theories

What they're saying:

Coleman expressed frustration over those spreading conspiracy theories on social media and damaging the legacies of Charlie Kirk and Melissa Hortman.

The state senator spoke directly to a clip that showed Hortman appearing emotional in June 2025 when she spoke about casting a during a special legistlative session.

Coleman emphasized that Speaker Hortman's emotional moment in the legislature was due to the difficult decision of cutting health benefits for undocumented immigrants, not fear for her life.

"As somebody who's in elected office, I can tell you if we are even slightly fearful for our well-being, we get armed security outside of our homes or with us at the Capitol," Coleman said. "She didn't have that because she wasn't fearful. Furthermore, other people that were on the Vance Boelter hit list, including Senator John Hoffman, who was actually shot, didn't take the same vote. So that doesn't hold water either. This is Speaker Hortman carrying her emotions on her sleeves because she knew at the end of the day, because she had to take this vote, that people were going to lose access to healthcare. And that was hard for her to do."

Coleman also shared her personal experiences with political polarization and the challenges of serving in a purple district, where constituents have diverse expectations.

She also said the best thing she can do is lead by example.

"If you see someone like Candace Owens or someone out there spreading a wild conspiracy about Melissa Hortman or the governor being involved in her death, I mean, don't engage with it," Coleman said. "Don't reward that. Don't monetize that information that they're putting out there. "

Minnesota lawmaker shootings

The backstory:

Rep. Hortman and her husband Mark, along with their dog, were fatally shot in their Brooklyn Park home on June 14, 2025.

Sen. Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured in their Champlin home.

The suspect, Vance Boelter, also went to two other Democratic lawmakers' homes that night.

Police say surveillance photos showed Boelter disguised as a police officer during the shootings.

At the Hortman home, officers say they confronted Boelter and exchanged gunfire with him, forcing him to flee on foot and leave behind his vehicle, which resembled a police cruiser.

Boelter was indicted on six counts, including murder. He has since entered a not guilty plea to all charges against him.

Following the attacks, Minnesota lawmakers have sought increased security measures around the state capital complex for upcoming legislative sessions.

Since Boelter faces federal murder charges, he could potentially be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted.