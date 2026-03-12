Hooters at Mall of America closing its doors after 33 years

article

Hooters in MOA closing

Local perspective:

The Bloomington restaurant, which opened in August 1992 as one of the mall’s original eateries, will permanently close after its last day of operation on Sunday, March 22.

In a statement announcing the closure, the company reflected on the role they say the restaurant plays in the community and credited its longtime employees for shaping the atmosphere that kept guests coming back.

"What has made this location truly special is the people behind it. Many of our team members have spent years and in some cases decades working at Hooters Mall of America," a statement read. "Our staff built lasting relationships with guests, welcomed regulars who feel more like family, and helped create the warm, energetic atmosphere that made this restaurant so unique. Their dedication, loyalty, and passion are what defined this location for over three decades."

Restaurants of America, an independently owned Hooters franchise, attributed the closure to rising operating costs, inflation and increased competition. The company said the decision was not made lightly and that it will now shift its focus to its remaining locations in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Big picture view:

The Mall of America restaurant is not the only Hooters location to close in recent years. In 2025, Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered a restructuring agreement that allowed the company to continue operating while it transitions to a franchise-only business model. As part of that restructuring, the company closed 30 corporate-owned restaurants, FOX News previously reported.

As part of efforts to refresh the iconic brand, new ownership announced plans last year to update the menu, reinstate the original uniforms, renew its commitment to family and community, and return the chain "to its roots as a local beach-themed hangout."

There are no other Hooter locations in the state of Minnesota, according to their website.