Hooters at Mall of America closing its doors after 33 years

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
11
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Hooters at Mall of America closing its doors after 33 years

By
Published  March 12, 2026 12:50pm CDT
Mall of America
FOX 9
article

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 24: A Hooters logo is displayed outside their restaurant on February 24, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Hooters Mall of America is closing its doors after 33 years in business.
    • The restaurant has been inside the mall since it first opened in 1992.
    • The company cited the closure to competition and financial challenges. Their last day of operation is March 22.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (FOX 9) - Hooters at Mall of America is closing its doors after 33 years in business. 

Hooters in MOA closing

Local perspective:

The Bloomington restaurant, which opened in August 1992 as one of the mall’s original eateries, will permanently close after its last day of operation on Sunday, March 22.

In a statement announcing the closure, the company reflected on the role they say the restaurant plays in the community and credited its longtime employees for shaping the atmosphere that kept guests coming back. 

"What has made this location truly special is the people behind it. Many of our team members have spent years and in some cases decades working at Hooters Mall of America," a statement read. "Our staff built lasting relationships with guests, welcomed regulars who feel more like family, and helped create the warm, energetic atmosphere that made this restaurant so unique. Their dedication, loyalty, and passion are what defined this location for over three decades."

Restaurants of America, an independently owned Hooters franchise, attributed the closure to rising operating costs, inflation and increased competition. The company said the decision was not made lightly and that it will now shift its focus to its remaining locations in Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico. 

Big picture view:

The Mall of America restaurant is not the only Hooters location to close in recent years. In 2025, Hooters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered a restructuring agreement that allowed the company to continue operating while it transitions to a franchise-only business model. As part of that restructuring, the company closed 30 corporate-owned restaurants, FOX News previously reported.

As part of efforts to refresh the iconic brand, new ownership announced plans last year to update the menu, reinstate the original uniforms, renew its commitment to family and community, and return the chain "to its roots as a local beach-themed hangout."

There are no other Hooter locations in the state of Minnesota, according to their website. 

The Source: This story uses information from press releases and FOX News reporting.

Mall of AmericaBusinessFood and DrinkRestaurantsBloomington