Target boycott over DEI continues, local advocates say company 'went around' true leaders

Activists proclaimed in front of Target's Minneapolis headquarters that the boycott over reversed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) measures will continue despite Target's claims that the company is "moving forward."

The boycott began in January 2025 in response to the company announcing a rollback of DEI measures. Criticism against the company also mounted during Operation Metro Surge, with activists saying federal immigration agents used Target parking lots as staging areas and detained people inside its stores.

Minnesota activists say Target boycott continues

What they're saying:

Minnesota activist, civil rights attorney and minister Nekima Armstrong issued a firm rebuttal to the statements made Wednesday morning that claimed the Target boycott was over.

Rev. Jamal Bryant is an Atlanta-based pastor who held a news conference praising Target in Washington, D.C.

"The Target boycott continues," Armstrong said. "From the beginning, we said the Target boycott would be indefinite, unless and until Target took the steps to address the fact that they rolled back diversity, equity and inclusion in order to capitulate to the Trump administration."

Armstrong added that many felt "betrayed" by Target after believing it was a "hometown company that invested in our community."

Armstrong also said Bryant does not lead the boycott and does not speak for the movement, adding that Target "went around" the true leaders of the boycott.

Rev. Jamal Bryant statement and Target response

The other side:

Rev. Bryant held a news conference in Washington, D.C. where he claimed "victory" after saying Target had reinvested in Black communities.

He also praised the company for "robust" contributions to Black-owned companies and scholarships.

Target issued the following response:

"Target is more committed than ever to creating growth and opportunity for all. We’re pleased to be moving forward, and we will continue showing up as trusted neighbors while delivering results for our team members, guests, and the more than 2,000 communities in which we serve. Because when those communities thrive, so do we."

Target's quarterly reports show the company has seen sliding sales over the past year and a half, but the most recent report shows a "solid annual profit outlook" along with an announcement that many items will see reduced prices in time for spring.

FOX 9 has reached out to Target and Rev. Jamal Bryant for a response and will update this story if one is received.