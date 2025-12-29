GOP lawmakers call out conspiracy theories about Melissa Hortman

The Brief Republican leaders are speaking out against narratives surrounding Melissa Hortman’s death. Leaders call them conspiracy theories that are baseless and "absurd." Hortman was killed in her home in June.



Republican lawmakers are speaking out debunking some of the narratives surrounding late Representative Melissa Hortman’s death, saying they felt a responsibility to address them.

Debunking conspiracies

The backstory:

In what authorities call a politically-motivated attack, two state lawmakers and their spouses were shot in June.

Late state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman were killed. Minnesota Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette were injured.

What we know:

Hortman was well-respected by many for her leadership and ability to work across the aisle. Hortman was the top Democrat in the Minnesota House.

"She wore her emotions on her sleeve because she genuinely cared. Even though we disagreed about the best way to care for Minnesotans, her heart was 100% in it, and everybody should strive to lead in that fashion," said Sen. Julia Coleman (R-Waconia).

"Melissa was a good leader. I disagreed with her politically. I don’t think we ever voted the same. She had a strong love for Minnesota. She had a strong love for the institution of the Legislature," said Rep. Kristin Robbins (R-Maple Grove).

What they're saying:

It has been more than six months since Hortman was killed in what authorities said was a politically-motivated attack in her home. Now, some theories surrounding her murder have been circulating online.

"I saw yet another X or Twitter social media personality share this conspiracy theory that Melissa Hortman was murdered either because of a vote she took at the end of the special session, or she was terrified and knew it was coming. Something along the lines that she was tied into the fraud. Or the most disgusting one I’ve seen yet is that somehow Governor Walz was involved," said Coleman.

"I just think it’s a very harmful narrative. And we all have a responsibility to say it’s not true," said Robbins.

Coleman and Robbins were some of the state lawmakers to speak out publicly against these narratives. They said it was important to step up in this moment standing in solidarity not just as elected leaders, but as fellow Minnesotans.

"This is not a left or right issue. This is not about politics. This is about American values," said Robbins.

"I would ask other people to call it out where they see it as well," said Coleman.

What's next:

The man accused of Hortman’s murder, Vance Boelter, is currently awaiting trial. He is facing state and federal charges.