‘Idaho stop’ in MN: Bicyclists would be required to stop at yellow traffic lights under new bill

The Brief A new bill before Minnesota lawmakers would require bicyclists in biking infrastructure to stop at yellow traffic signals. In 2023, the Minnesota Legislature approved the legality of bicyclists rolling through stop signs that were unattended, known as the "Idaho stop." However, the latest proposal would only deal with those in bike lanes, and not those riding on current traffic roadways.



Should bicyclists in Minnesota be required to stop as they approach yellow traffic lights within bike lanes? That’s the debate among Minnesota lawmakers only one year after voting to approve the "Idaho stop" that allows them to roll through stop sign intersections where no cross-traffic is present.

Idaho stop in Minnesota

What we know:

HF 3774, sponsored by Rep. Mary Frances Clardy (DFL-Inver Grove Heights), would require bicyclists to stop at a yellow traffic light before entering an intersection or crosswalk. However, traffic right-of-way could still be overridden by a peace officer or another person authorized to control traffic during events and increased congestion.

Dig deeper:

Prior to its approval, members of the committee sought clarification between a previously approved "Idaho stop" – passed by the Legislature in 2023 to allow bicyclists to keep moving without impending traffic present – and the new proposal which would require a rider stop.

Currently, the "Idaho stop" under Minnesota law specifically refers to stop signs.

A bicyclist is still required to stop at a red traffic light, but can continue through the intersection before the light turns green. They can also make a turn at a red traffic signal without stopping.

The new proposal would deal with a traffic light in the "yellow" phase, while in a separate bike lane. If sharing a roadway with automobiles, the bill would not apply

"The origin of the bill is bicycle-automobile safety," said Rep. Clardy before the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday, noting an instance when her niece and nephew were struck by a vehicle while being pulled by a bicycle.

What they're saying:

"I bike a lot in downtown Minneapolis, and typically I see a lot of people trying to race the yellow lights," said a testifier in support of the proposal on Wednesday. "I’ve seen several close calls, and hope to get that corrected."

"One of our goals is to clear bicyclists from intersection stops as quickly as possible, which is a point of danger," said Michael Wojcik with the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota.

What's next:

Discussed before the House Transportation Finance and Policy Committee on Wednesday, the bill was laid over for possible consideration in a larger bill, known as an omnibus.

If ultimately approved by both the House and Senate, the requirements would become effective the day after enactment.