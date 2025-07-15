Minnesota lawmakers shooting: Vance Boelter indicted, prosecutors detail letter

The Brief A grand jury has handed up a six-count indictment against Vance Boelter. Boelter is charged in the shooting of two lawmakers last month that left Rep. Melissa Hortman dead. At a news conference on Tuesday, prosecutors detailed a letter Boelter wrote to the FBI.



A grand jury has handed up an indictment against Vance Boelter, the man accused of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers last month, leaving one dead.

Boelter to face death penalty

The backstory:

Boelter was charged in June with murder and stalking for the shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette.

The Hortmans were killed in the shooting, while Sen. Hoffman and his wife were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police were able to confront the gunman, who was disguised as a police officer, at the Hortman household, likely preventing further violence. Boelter was arrested the following day after a manhunt.

Prosecutors release new details on Boelter's letter to the FBI

What they're saying:

Prosecutors say they are confident that Boelter was acting alone and no one helped him. They say Boelter's motive was political extremism, reiterating that Boelter had compiled a list of targets of politicians, attorneys, and others, some of whom he surveyed before the shooting.

Before he was arrested, prosecutors say Boelter left a note in the vehicle he abandoned near his home that was addressed to FBI Director Kash Patel. In the letter, prosecutors say Boelter confessed to the shootings and said "he had been trained by the U.S. military off the books" and conducted missions for the military in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The letter further claims Walz approached him about killing Senators Tina Smith and Amy Klobuchar. Prosecutors say Boelter claims that unnamed people threatened to hurt his family if he didn't follow through.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the letter is pure fantasy and delusion.

Minnesota lawmakers shot

Dig deeper:

Federal prosecutors announced that Boelter is facing the following federal charges:

Stalking of Melissa Hortman – use of interstate facilities

Stalking of John Hoffman – use of interstate facilities

Murder of Melissa Hortman through use of firearm

Murder of Mark Hortman through use of firearm

Shooting of Melissa and Mark Hortman – firearms offense

Shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman and the attempted shooting of Hope Hoffman – firearms offense

Now, a grand jury returned an indictment on all six counts.

The federal complaint alleges Boelter "embarked on a planned campaign of stalking and violence, designed to inflict fear, injure and kill members of the Minnesota state legislature and their families."

Local perspective:

In a letter on Tuesday, as the indictment came down against Boelter, Hope Hoffman shared a statement saying she felt relief about the case.

It reads: "I feel relief today in knowing that the perpetrator of these heinous acts will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. Though I was not shot physically, I will now forever coexist with the PTSD of watching my parents be nearly shot dead in front of me and seeing my life flash before my eyes with a gun in my face.

"I’ve also had to cope with the violation of my estranged cousin perpetuating incorrect narratives of that night, which was then used alongside my disability to create some feel-good, inspirational story. My parents pushed me out of the way that night. I was pretty bruised up from getting hurled against our washer, and I’m glad I was. How I didn’t get grazed is nothing short of dumb luck.

"I’m grateful I happened to be at my parent’s house to be able to call 911. Had I not been, they wouldn’t be here. My parents saved me, and we saved each other."

What's next:

Because he is facing a capital offense in murder, Boelter could potentially face the death penalty in the case. Prosecutors say the decision on whether to seek the death penalty would be made by Attorney General Pam Bondi.

U.S. Attorney Thompson declined to say if his office would support the death penalty. He anticipates the defense may use Boelter's competency in its defense.