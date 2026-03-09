Minnesota bill would legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use

The Brief A bill in the Minnesota Legislature proposes legalizing psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use. The bill outlines rules for psilocybin use, including cultivation, administration facilities, and a public education campaign. Eligibility for treatment requires patients to be 21+, undergo health screening, and register with the state.



A bill proposed in the Minnesota Legislature would legalize the use of psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic treatment.

Legalized mushroom?

What we know:

House File 2906 was actually introduced last year but saw its first hearing in the Health Finance and Policy committee on Monday.

The legislation, which now has bipartisan authorship in both chambers, sets rules for the use of psilocybin mushrooms, cultivators, facilities to administer the mushrooms, and a public education campaign on harm reduction.

What they're saying:

At Monday's hearing, veteran Stefan Egan testified on his experience with mushrooms.

"It allowed me the ability to look at the trauma through a different perspective, ultimately enabling me to be a functional and flourishing member of society," said Egan. :It enabled me to be a good husband, a successful business owner, and a good member of my community."

Task force recommended

Big picture view:

Psilocybin mushrooms, known colloquially as magic mushrooms or shrooms, are a naturally occurring hallucinogenic fungus that is listed as a Schedule I drug by the DEA. However, advocates have touted psilocybin mushrooms as a potential treatment for depression and research has increasingly supported these claims.

The backstory:

In 2024, a state psychedelic medicine task force recommended that Minnesota lawmakers decriminalize psilocybin mushrooms due to their therapeutic possibilities.

Last year, a bill that would eliminate personal-use penalties for psilocybin mushroom possession was also proposed in the Minnesota legislature. However, that bill never made it through committee.

Who would be eligible?

Dig deeper:

Under the bill, to be eligible for psilocybin treatment, a patient would need to be at least 21 years old, undergo a health screening, and get a certificate from a health care practitioner. Then, the patient must submit that certificate to the state to register in the psilocybin program.

If approved into the program, patients can seek psilocybin treatment from a registered provider. Patients must renew their enrollment every 12 months and will have to pay an annual fee to take part in the program.

What we don't know:

Despite some bipartisan support, it's unclear what support the psilocybin bill has to get through the legislature this year. It was passed through the health committee on Monday, however.