On June 1, Minnesota restaurants may allow outdoor dining, salons can partially open

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced plans for how and when bars, restaurants and other closed businesses can reopen during a press conference Wednesday afternoon. Officials also unveiled the next phase of the Stay Safe MN plan.

In the press conference, Gov. Walz announced that on June 1, restaurants and bars will be allowed to open for outdoor dining only, in addition to the pick-up and take out already available.

Restaurants are expected to urge social distancing and can seat no more than 50 patrons at a time. Tables should be placed at least six feet apart.

Gov. Walz also announced that salons, tattoo parlors and barbershops may open at 25 percent occupancy. Customers will be either strongly recommended or required to wear masks, make reservations, and adhere to social distancing requirements to keep themselves, other customers and employees safe.

Gyms will remain closed. Churches are still restricted to 10 or fewer people, either in or outdoors.

Last week, Walz set a goal of June 1 to reopen bars and restaurants and directed his administration to spend a week developing guidance.

Outdoor dining and limited salon occupancy are part of phase II of Governor Walz’s Stay Safe Plan. This phase will go into effect on June 1 and will include the opening of campgrounds and other recreational activities. More information on the actives included in the various phases within the Stay Safe Plan can be found here.

Officials said the next phase in the plan will address gyms, places of worship, and more.

Advertisement

TIMELINE OF MINNESOTA'S COVID-19 RESPONSE

March 6: MDH confirms first case of COVID-19 in Minnesota

March 11: World Health Organization declares outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic

March 13: Gov. Walz declares peacetime state of emergency, recommending all large gathering be canceled or postponed

March 15: MDH confirms first COVID-19 cases caused by community spread

March 17: Gov. Walz orders dine-in restaurants, bars, hair salons and other public attractions to close

March 18: All public schools in Minnesota close

March 27: Stay-at-home order goes into effect, set to expire on April 10

April 8: Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 4

April 13: Gov. Walz extends peacetime emergency through May 13

April 24: Gov. Walz closes schools for remainder of academic year

April 27: Some non-essential industrial and manufacturing businesses allowed to reopen

April 30: Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order until May 18

May 13: New 'Stay Safe MN' order to allow small social gatherings, retail stores to reopen at 50% capacity

May 18: Stay-at-home order expires. Here's what you can do under Stay Safe MN order