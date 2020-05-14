'Stay Safe MN' order: What is now allowed, what can reopen and what must stay closed

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz let the state’s previous stay-at-home order expire Sunday and it has been replaced with a new order, dubbed "Stay Safe MN", that will allow more flexibility and social interaction amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the loosened restrictions, the Governor's office is still asking Minnesotans to work from home if they can, but where they can't, state health officials are asking them to have a safety plan.

So, what exactly does that mean? What activities are we now allowed to do? Here’s a breakdown.

WHAT’S OPENING AND WHAT'S ALLOWED UNDER THE NEW ORDER?

Small social gatherings

Minnesotans are allowed to gather with friends and family in groups of 10 or fewer people, although they should continue to practice social distancing and wear masks.

Minnesotans are still encouraged to stay close to home and limit non-essential travel. Those with serious illnesses and older adults should continue to shelter at home.

Advertisement

Remote camping

Campers from the same household are allowed to set up in remote and dispersed campsites.

The state defines a dispersed campsite as “a single campsite, not in a developed campground, used for overnight camping.” A remote campsite is defined as “a designated backpack or watercraft campsite, not in a developed campground, used for overnight camping.”

Both private and public developed campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping.

In-person shopping at retail stores

Retail stores, malls and main street businesses are allowed to reopen for in-person shopping, although they must have a safety plan in place and can only operate at 50 percent capacity.

Summer camps

Day camps can go ahead as planned. Overnight camps are still prohibited.

Small guided and instructional activities

Small one-on-one or one-on-two person guided and instructional activities such as guided fishing, birding, or outdoor fitness training are allowed under the new order.

WHAT’S STAYING CLOSED?

Gyms

Bars

Restaurants

Salons and barbershops

Walz said he has directed his staff to assemble guidance on how Minnesota can safely reopen bars, restaurants, barbershops and salons beginning June 1.

READ NEXT: What you're allowed to do, what's staying open under Minnesota's stay-at-home order