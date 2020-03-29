Minnesota does not have enough PPE for infection peak, Walz says
Governor Tim Walz says the pressure is on to get more equipment for health care workers on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis as the country faces a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE).
Minnesota up to 576 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths as of Monday
Minnesota reported 73 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 576, although health officials say this number is still an undercount due to lack of testing.
Minnesota assigns unemployment application dates by Social Security number
Facing more applications than ever before due to mass layoffs caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Minnesota officials over the weekend changed the process to apply for unemployment benefits.
Minnesota students, educators see some 'glitches' on first day of distance learning
Many students started distance learning in kitchens and living rooms across Minnesota Monday, but absent the typical classroom environment, some faced complications.
How well are Minnesotans following the stay at home order?
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, several states have issued stay at home orders and urged residents to maintain social distancing guidelines.
Minnesota inmate, prison employee test positive for COVID-19
The Minnesota Department of Corrections confirmed two cases of COVID-19 within its prison system.
One More Thing: Farmers worry about coronavirus ahead of spring planting
The running joke among Minnesota farmers is that they’re already pretty good at social distancing. But with Spring planting about three weeks away, even the most independent-minded farmers are genuinely worried.
Minnesota Governor: Two-thirds of police calls were domestic violence-related during 1st weekend of stay-at-home order
Two-thirds of police calls in Minnesota were domestic violence-related, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday.
MDH changes tune, says funerals with 10 people or less allowed under Minnesota's stay-at-home order
The Minnesota Department of Health is updating its guidance when it comes to holding funerals under Gov. Tim Walz’s stay-at-home order.
Cook County: Minnesota's stay-at-home order not a recommendation, warns vacationers to stay away
Officials in Cook County in northern Minnesota are reminding residents, as well as tourists and people who own vacation homes the area, that the governor’s stay-at-home order is not a recommendation.
1 in 5 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota are health care workers, MDH says
Of the state’s 503 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, 133 are health care workers, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesota sees 68 percent drop in DWI arrests amid closures, stay-at-home order
Amid Governor Walz's stay-at-home order, the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety is reporting a large drop in DWI arrests.
Minnesota brass band brings tunes to St. Paul neighborhood, world
The Minnesota-based band Buck It Up Brass brought some tunes to a St. Paul neighborhood over the weekend.
Friends show support from afar for Minneapolis woman isolated in hospice care with cancer
The coronavirus pandemic has had a lot of negative effects but it has also spurred plenty of innovation as companies, families, and friends have had to find other ways to communicate when face-to-face interaction is limited.
Despite concerns, students, parents and teachers all prepare for distance learning in Minnesota
Monday marks the beginning of a new way of learning for many families across Minnesota.
Edina, Minn. bans group activities after some residents fail to obey 'stay at home' order
The City of Edina, Minnesota is banning group activities, including sports, as part of a crackdown on the state's stay at home order.
7 of Minnesota's coronavirus deaths were long-term care patients as illness spreads to 25 facilities
Minnesota health leaders are putting an even stronger focus on battling the spread of coronavirus at nursing homes as four more people die from COVID-19.
Delta Air Lines offering free flights to medical volunteers heading to COVID-19 hot spots
Delta Air Lines is offering free flights to medical volunteers who want to assist crews in COVID-19 hot spots.
Gas prices in Minnesota dip due to shrinking demand
Motorists are noticing shrinking gas prices across Minnesota, which experts say is due to limited demand caused by coronavirus restrictions.
Sheriff: Toilet paper, dispenser stolen from park in Stearns County, Minnesota
As shoppers face empty toilet paper aisles amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Stearns County Sheriff's Office has discovered some people are turning to theft.