Gov. Walz extends Minnesota's stay-at-home order to May 4, includes exemptions

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced an extension of the stay-at-home order Wednesday, with new exemptions for certain industries. The extended order will go through May 4. Wednesday's announcement is streaming live at fox9.com/live at 2 p.m.

The statewide bar, restaurant and school closures will be matched up to the stay-at-home extension, so they will all remain closed through May 4.

“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Governor Walz said. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change. Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives – which is why I made the data-driven decision to extend the Stay Home Order until May 4.”



The Governor’s order to stay home is forecasted to significantly slow the spread of COVID-19, pushing out the peak of the disease and allowing the state to continue key preparations for the pandemic. According to a release, these preparations include building new hospital capacity and buying ventilators and masks, planning for how to protect those most at risk, expanding testing, and freeing up time for health care giants like the Mayo Clinic to develop critical treatments for the virus.

The order is in place until 11:59 p.m. May 3.



Consistent with the extended Stay Home Order, Executive Order 20-33 also extends the closure of bars, restaurants, and other public accommodations through 11:59 pm on May 3, 2020 and outlines exemptions to the Stay Home Order, including exempted activities and critical sector workers. Now, those working in landscaping and lawn care are considered part of the critical sector.

“We’re facing an historic public health crisis, and Minnesotans are rising to the challenge,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “The social distancing and community mitigation efforts Governor Walz implemented have secured us much-needed time to prepare more fully for the predicted peak in cases, and today’s announcement gives us a better chance to save even more lives. We are thankful for the tremendous effort and sacrifices Minnesotans are making.”



Under the extended order, Minnesotans may leave their residences only to perform the following activities, and while doing so, they should practice social distancing:

Relocation to ensure safety, such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations

Health and safety activities, such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.

Outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.

Necessary supplies and services, such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out

Essential intrastate and interstate travel, such as returning to a home from outside this state.

Care of others, such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household.

Displacement, such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.

Moving or relocation, such as moving to a new home or place of residence.

Voting, including all local and state elections.

Funerals, provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.

Tribal activities and lands, such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.

As of Wednesday, the state has reported 1,154 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 39 deaths. However, health officials say that number is still an undercount due to a lack of widespread testing.

On conference call with reporters last month, the state’s economic development commissioner, Steve Grove, said 78 percent of the jobs in Minnesota are in critical industries as defined by the stay-at-home order. Grove said an estimated 28 percent of Minnesotans will be temporarily jobless during the order to stay home.

Workers who work in critical sectors during this time are exempt from the stay at home order. This includes, but is not limited to, jobs in:

Healthcare and public health

Law enforcement, public safety, and first responders

Emergency shelters, congregate living facilities, drop-in centers

Child care

Food and agriculture

News media

Energy

Water and wastewater

Critical manufacturing

