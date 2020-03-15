Department of Health: Community spread leads to 3 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Health says three of its 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases are community transmission cases.

Community transmission cases occur when the individual who tested positive did not travel or have any known contact with someone with COVID-19.

Those cases were there in Hennepin, Ramsey and Dakota counties.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face throughout the day

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. For more information from the CDC, click here.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.