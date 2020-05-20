Minnesota's Catholic, some Lutheran churches to reopen this month in defiance of Walz restrictions

article

Minnesota's Catholic church and some Lutheran churches will allow services to resume later this month, choosing to defy Gov. Tim Walz's latest regulations on public gatherings.

The Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis will allow churches to resume Mass on May 26. The Minnesota North and South Districts of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod set a resumption date of May 31.

Walz has not lifted most restrictions on churches -- even as he announced Wednesday that outdoor dining can restart and hair salons may reopen at limited capacity June 1. Right now, churches are limited to 10 or fewer people.

“An order that sweeps so broadly that it prohibits, for example, a gathering of 11 people in a Cathedral with a seating capacity of several thousand defies reason,” Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote in a letter to Minnesota's bishops.

According to the letter, parishes will need to limit attendance to one-third of the church's capacity as well as follow sanitation and social distancing guidelines. The bishops of Minnesota, however, will continue to dispense the obligation to attend Sunday mass.

Walz's latest order touched off a cascade of criticism from Republican lawmakers. The Republican leader of the Minnesota Senate, Paul Gazelka, said he was "dumbfounded" by the decision not to reopen churches.

Walz said his administration "struggled" over the decision and told reporters that "there's a strong sense of urgency to figure this out." But he did not give a timeline.

Both the Archdiocese and Lutheran Church said they had submitted plans to Walz's office on how they wanted to safely reopen.

"In the absence of a timeline or any other assurances that churches will soon be able to reopen, we find that we must move forward with our religious exercise in a safe manner," Rev. Donald Fondow and Rev. Lucas Woodford wrote in a letter to Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison.

Spokesmen for Walz and Ellison did not immediately return a message seeking comment.