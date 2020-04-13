Minnesota governor extends peacetime emergency through May 13

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has ordered his peacetime emergency be extended through May 13 to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Walz declared the peacetime emergency one month ago, when there were fewer than 15 coronavirus cases in the state. As of Monday, there are 1,650. The order was due to expire this week.

The governor used the declaration to order thousands of businesses and schools to close and to tell Minnesotans to largely stay in their homes. Extending the peacetime emergency was necessary to allow those measures to continue, Walz's office said in a news release.

Minnesota's Legislature has the power to end any executive order that extends beyond 30 days, as Walz’s order will this week, but the divided Legislature is almost certain not to do so.