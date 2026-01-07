Minneapolis ICE shooting: City urges peaceful conduct if protests arise

The Brief A 37-year-old woman was shot and killed by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. The shooting comes as the DHS says ICE is undertaking its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation. The City of Minneapolis is urging residents to remain peaceful if protests arise following the incident.



The City of Minneapolis is urging residents to remain peaceful if demonstrations arise following a deadly shooting involving a federal immigration agent.

Deadly ICE shooting

The backstory:

A 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an ICE officer near 34th Street and Portland Avenue in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning. Homeland Security officials claim ICE agents were acting in self-defense, though witness accounts contradict that claim.

"They are already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense," Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said during a news conference. "Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly that is bullshit."

The shooting comes as the DHS says ICE is undertaking its "largest ever" immigration enforcement operation. Frey is calling on ICE agents to leave the city and the state of Minnesota, while the city says the presence of federal immigration enforcement agents is "causing chaos in our city and making our community less safe."

Calls for ICE demonstrations to remain peaceful

Local perspective:

At the same time, the city stressed the importance of maintaining peace if demonstrations occur. While acknowledging the public’s constitutional right to free expression, officials emphasized that any demonstrations must remain lawful and nonviolent to ensure public safety.

"If you decide to protest or demonstrate, remember to keep it peaceful and lawful. It is crucial to ensure everyone's safety while giving communities a voice," a statement from the city reads.

City officials outlined that peaceful protest activities include standing on sidewalks, carrying signs, chanting, and gathering in public spaces. However, they warned that actions such as blocking streets or freeways, throwing objects, engaging in violence, entering private property without permission, or using fireworks or weapons are prohibited. Unlawful behavior, officials said, will not be tolerated.

"I understand the anger. Let’s unite around hope, love, peace and getting justice. That’s what we need to be doing right now," Frey emphasized during the news conference.

The city encouraged residents to monitor the City of Minneapolis social media pages for updates, including information on how the city is preparing for "potential military or federal deployment."