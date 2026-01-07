Minneapolis Public Schools cancels class Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 after ICE shooting

article

The Brief Minneapolis Public Schools are canceling classes on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9, and there will be no e-learning. Officials say they are making the move "out of an abundance of caution" after the day's incidents around the city. This comes after an ICE agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis.



There will be no classes held in Minneapolis Public Schools on Thursday, Jan. 8 and Friday, Jan. 9, and there will be no e-learning offered, because that is only allowable for severe weather.

All district-sponsored programs, including activities, athletics, Community Education and adult education will also be canceled.

Minneapolis Public Schools say it will continue collaborating with the City of Minneapolis and other partners on emergency preparedness response.

Woman killed by ICE agent in Minneapolis

An ICE agent fatally shot a 37-year-old woman, Renee Nicole Good, in Minneapolis on Wednesday morning.

Federal officials are claiming self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is calling "bullshit" on that claim.

The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the area of East 34th Street and Portland Avenue.

Good died at the hospital. Witnesses told FOX 9, a woman got into a red vehicle and there was one ICE agent on either side of the vehicle trying to get in, and a third ICE agent came and tried to yank on the driver's side door.

One of the agents on the driver's side door backed away, and then opened fire, shooting three times through the driver's side window, witnesses said.

One witness said the vehicle wasn't moving toward the agents.

However, federal officials said ICE officers were "conducting targeted operations" when "rioters" blocked officers.

One of the "rioters weaponized her vehicle, attempting to run over law enforcement officers in an attempt to kill them."

Officials said an ICE officer who was "fearing for his life" fired "defensive shots" to save himself and his officers, killing the woman.