Minneapolis ICE shooting: Federal and local officials spar over details of shooting

The Brief DHS Secretary Kristi Noem visited the Twin Cities following a fatal shooting involving an ICE agent. Federal authorities claim the shooting was in self-defense, while Mayor Jacob Frey and other leaders dispute that claim. Noem also accused local leaders of not cooperating with federal crime investigations.



Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited St. Paul Wednesday following a fatal shooting involving her agents. Meanwhile, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was telling Noem and her team that they were not welcome in the city.

Mayor Frey calls BS on self-defense claim

What they're saying:

Mayor Frey disputed federal claims that the killing of a protester in south Minneapolis on Wednesday was an act of self-defense, saying, "They are already trying to spin this as an action of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everyone directly: that is bullshit."

DHS Secretary Noem directly responded to that statement hours later, saying, "He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. It’s very clear that this individual was harassing and impeding law enforcement operations. Our officer followed his training, did exactly what he was trained to do and took actions to defend himself."

Frey and Walz accused of protecting criminals

The other side:

"Just yesterday we arrested people who were charged with criminal sexual assault, sexual assault, people that exploited children…Why would you want them on your street?" said Noem. "By not working with us, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey are prioritizing them over our children and grandchildren."

Noem went on to claim that the Walz administration will not communicate with her office about criminal investigations. She claimed Walz will not honor detainers and has criminals in his jurisdiction that he refuses to turn over.

Mayor Frey disputed that claim, saying the city often works with federal agencies to fight crime, but they do not believe these current operations are for good.

"The whole notion that they are coming in here to help with safety and to prevent crime – it’s a façade," said Mayor Jacob Frey. "We have worked with the federal government substantially to drive down crime in Minneapolis."

"This is about terrorizing our neighborhoods," he went on to say. "This is about dividing families and creating chaos on our streets, and we’re not going to buy into it… We prosecute criminals, we charge criminals."

Has political rhetoric fueled the flames?

Dig deeper:

DHS says the demonization of ICE by some politicians and media pundits has encouraged violence against federal agents. On Wednesday, Secretary Noem called the death of a protester "preventable," saying attacks on ICE agents are up 1,300%.

Mayor Frey said it isn’t political rhetoric but the actions of ICE agents and the Trump administration that have fueled the fire.

"We need everybody to do the right thing and abide by the constitution. Period. And what we’ve seen is ICE coming into our city and doing things that are unconstitutional," said Frey.