President Trump blames fatal Minneapolis ICE shooting on ‘Radical Left’

The Brief A 37-year-old woman was fatally shot by an ICE agent during an immigration enforcement operation on Wednesday in south Minneapolis. Federal authorities say the agent was acting in self-defense after the woman, identified as Renee Nicole Good, attempted to ram an ICE squad car. President Donald Trump watched video of the shooting, and said Good was disorderly, obstructing and resisting commands of ICE agents when she was shot.



A 37-year-old woman is dead after being shot by a federal agent on the scene of an immigration enforcement operation in south Minneapolis.

Federal authorities say the woman, identified Renee Nicole Good, attempted to ram an ICE vehicle when an agent fired three shots into her vehicle. She was hit, taken to a hospital and later died.

President Trump: ‘It is a horrible thing to watch’

What they're saying:

President Donald Trump released a statement Wednesday afternoon after seeing video of the incident. Trump accuses Good of being disorderly and obstructing the commands of federal agents at the scene.

"It is a horrible thing to watch. The woman screaming was, obviously, a professional agitator, and the woman driving the car was very disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, willfully, and viciously ran over the ICE Officer, who seems to have shot her in self-defense," Trump said.

Trump blames ‘Radical Left’ for shooting

What we know:

President Trump went onto place blame on the "Radical Left" for Good’s death.

"The situation is being studied, in its entirety, but the reason these incidents are happening is because the Radical Left is threatening, assaulting, and targeting our Law Enforcement Officers and ICE Agents on a daily basis," Trump said. "They are just trying to do the job of MAKING AMERICA SAFE. We need to stand by and protect our Law Enforcement Officers from this Radical Left Movement of Violence and Hate."

Kristi Noem calls Good’s actions ‘domestic terrorism’

Why you should care:

At a news conference unrelated to Wednesday’s shooting, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem called Good’s actions before the shooting "an act of domestic terrorism."

Noem then traveled up to Minnesota for an early-evening news conference of her own. She stressed that the ICE agent who fired his weapon acted in self-defense.

"It's very clear this individual was harassing and impeding law enforcement operations," Noem said of Good, adding the ICE agent took actions to defend himself, noting one of the agents at the scene was treated and released after being hit by the vehicle.

Noem said ICE is in Minneapolis to enforce the country's laws. She also took jabs at Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, saying the state has faced "unprecedented" immigration and welfare fraud.

Jacob Frey calls ICE shooting self-defense ‘bullshit’

The other side:

A fatal shooting involving ICE agents in south Minneapolis on Wednesday has Mayor Jacob Frey saying they will do "everything in their power to ensure justice," while calling the department’s claim of self-defense "bullshit."

In an afternoon news conference, Frey also old ICE to "get the f**k out of Minneapolis."

"They are already trying to spin this as an act of self-defense. Having seen the video myself, I want to tell everybody directly – that is bullshit," Frey said. "This was an agent recklessly using power that resulted in somebody getting killed. Your only reason for being in our city is to create some kind of safety, and you are doing the opposite."

Walz calls shooting ‘totally predictable, avoidable’

In his own afternoon news conference, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday’s shooting was "totally predictable, totally unavoidable."

Walz blasted the Trump Administration for sending more than 2,000 additional federal agents to the Twin Cities for an already ongoing immigration enforcement. Walz says it’s creating an environment of chaos and danger in Minneapolis, and an incident like Wednesday’s shooting was bound to happen.

"We’ve been warning for weeks that the Trump Administration’s dangerous, sensationalized operations are a threat to our public safety, that someone was going to get hurt. What we’re seeing is the consequences of governance designed to generate fear, headlines and conflict," Walz said. "It’s governing by reality TV, and today that recklessness cost someone their life."