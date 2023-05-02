Expand / Collapse search
Jonas Brothers to perform at Minnesota State Fair

Minnesota State Fair
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 23: Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform at Barclays Center on November 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Joan Brothers are the final act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer. 

The fair announced Tuesday that Jonas Brothers: The Tour will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $207, $127, $97 and $77. All seats are reserved. However, people can register now through Saturday, May 6, for a chance at a verified fan presale ticket. To register, click here

Several other Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced. The Grandstand schedule lineup is: 

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.