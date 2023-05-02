Jonas Brothers to perform at Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Joan Brothers are the final act to be announced for the Minnesota State Fair’s Grandstand Concert Series this summer.
The fair announced Tuesday that Jonas Brothers: The Tour will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 12. Tickets cost $207, $127, $97 and $77. All seats are reserved. However, people can register now through Saturday, May 6, for a chance at a verified fan presale ticket. To register, click here.
Several other Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced. The Grandstand schedule lineup is:
- Aug. 24 - The Black Keys with Velveteers
- Aug. 25 - THE CHICKS: World Tour 2023 with Wild Rivers
- Aug. 26 - Keith Urban with special Lindsay Ell
- Aug. 27 - Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan
- Aug. 28 - Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills
- Aug. 29 - Brandi Carlile
- Aug. 30 - Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$
- Aug. 31 - DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Sept. 1 - Jonas Brothers
- Sept. 2 - The Current’s Music On-A-Stick with The Hold Steady, Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four
- Sept. 3 - 50th Annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals
- Sept. 4 - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.