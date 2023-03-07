Happy Together Tour artists to play at the Minnesota State Fair this summer

article

Six artists from the Happy Together Tour will perform at the Minnesota State Fair 2023 Grand Concert Series this summer.

The Happy Together Tour consists of groups including The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills. They will perform at the Minnesota State Fair at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 and are $33. You can buy them through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

The Minnesota State Fair will announce additional Grandstand artists "periodically" between now and the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Yung Gravy, Duran Duran and The Chicks were announced as artists for the Minnesota State Fair’s 2023 Grandstand Concert Series so far.