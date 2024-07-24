Semi crash kills 1, leaves infant and woman hospitalized

article

A crash in western Minnesota left a man dead, along with a baby and a woman with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning.

What we know

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) reports that a Ford Escape SUV carrying a man, a woman, and a baby girl less than 1 year old collided with a semi-truck on Highway 75 near the intersection with 530th Street just before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. The intersection is located in Tara Township, Traverse County.

The crash killed 29-year-old Wyatt Jon Tritz of Dumont, Minnesota.

Both the baby and the 22-year-old woman, also from Dumont, were taken to the hospital for life-threatening injuries. They were then airlifted to Sanford-Fargo Hospital for further treatment, according to the MSP report.

The report states the driver of the semi-truck, a 38-year-old man from Pierz, Minnesota, was not injured.

Background

Officials report road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and all parties involved were wearing their seat belts.

No alcohol is believed to be involved.