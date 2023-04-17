Keith Urban to play Minnesota State Fair

article

Keith Urban is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series this summer.

The Grammy-winning country music artist will perform with special guest Lindsay Ell at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. They cost $52, $77 or $87.

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.

