Keith Urban to play Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Keith Urban is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series this summer.
The Grammy-winning country music artist will perform with special guest Lindsay Ell at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. They cost $52, $77 or $87.
Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:
- Aug. 25: The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
- Aug. 26: Keith Urban with Lindsay Ell
- Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan
- Aug. 28: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills
- Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile
- Aug. 30: Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$
- Aug. 31: Duran Duran: Future Past with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Sept. 2: The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four
- Sept. 4: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.