Keith Urban to play Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

Keith Urban performs during the 2023 March Madness Music Festival at Discovery Green on April 2, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Lawrie/WireImage)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Keith Urban is the latest act announced for the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand Concert Series this summer. 

The Grammy-winning country music artist will perform with special guest Lindsay Ell at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. They cost $52, $77 or $87. 

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently: 

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.
 