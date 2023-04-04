Blippi to perform at Minnesota State Fair

article

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is making a stop to perform during the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

The children's show will feature a musical party filled with catchy music, dancing, and beloved characters at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Blippi is a child educator and entertainer who makes learning fun and has more than 50 million fans worldwide and 1 billion monthly views on YouTube.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will cost $16 with all reserved seating.

The Minnesota State Fair noted that Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show.

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.