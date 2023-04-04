Expand / Collapse search
Blippi to perform at Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota State Fair
FOX 9
article

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is making a stop to perform during the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series. (Credit Minnesota State Fair) (Supplied)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour is making a stop to perform during the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair

The children's show will feature a musical party filled with catchy music, dancing, and beloved characters at 3 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Blippi is a child educator and entertainer who makes learning fun and has more than 50 million fans worldwide and 1 billion monthly views on YouTube. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will cost $16 with all reserved seating. 

The Minnesota State Fair noted that Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the stage show. 

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently: 

  • Aug. 25: The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
  • Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan
  • Aug. 28: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills
  • Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile
  • Aug. 30: Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$
  • Aug. 31: Duran Duran: Future Past with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC
  • Sept. 4: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. 