The Hold Steady coming to Minnesota State Fair for The Current's Music-On-A-Stick

article

It'll surely be a massive night when The Hold Steady performs at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand this summer.

The show is part of The Current's Music On-A-Stick and will also feature special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand this summer.

The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Tickets are $27 and $37, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14.

The Hold Steady is a Brooklyn-based band that formed in Minneapolis in 2003, with songs being featured in movies and TV, including "Game of Thrones" and "Billions."

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.