The Hold Steady coming to Minnesota State Fair for The Current's Music-On-A-Stick
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - It'll surely be a massive night when The Hold Steady performs at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand this summer.
The show is part of The Current's Music On-A-Stick and will also feature special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four at the Minnesota State Fair's Grandstand this summer.
The show is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2. Tickets are $27 and $37, and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14.
The Hold Steady is a Brooklyn-based band that formed in Minneapolis in 2003, with songs being featured in movies and TV, including "Game of Thrones" and "Billions."
Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:
- Aug. 25: The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
- Aug. 27: Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan
- Aug. 28: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills
- Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile
- Aug. 30: Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$
- Aug. 31: Duran Duran: Future Past with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Sept. 2: The Current’s Music On-A-Stick featuring The Hold Steady with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four
- Sept. 4: Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.