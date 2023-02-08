Expand / Collapse search

Duran Duran to play at Minnesota State Fair this summer

Duran Duran is the first concert announced for the 2023 Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Duran Duran, with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, is the first confirmed show for the Minnesota State Fair's 2023 Grandstand Concert Series. 

The British music icons will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and range in price from $77-$197. You can buy them through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849. 

The Minnesota State Fair will announce additional Grandstand artists "periodically" between now and the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together. 