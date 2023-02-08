Duran Duran to play at Minnesota State Fair this summer

article

Duran Duran, with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC, is the first confirmed show for the Minnesota State Fair's 2023 Grandstand Concert Series.

The British music icons will perform at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, and range in price from $77-$197. You can buy them through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

The Minnesota State Fair will announce additional Grandstand artists "periodically" between now and the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.