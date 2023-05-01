The Black Keys playing the opening night of the Minnesota State Fair
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Black Keys will play the opening night of the Minnesota State Fair.
The Fair announced Monday the Black Keys with the Velveteers will kick off the 2023 Grandstand line up Aug. 24.
The other confirmed acts for the Grandstand are:
- Aug. 25 - THE CHICKS: World Tour 2023 with Wild Rivers
- Aug. 26 - Keith Urban with special Lindsay Ell
- Aug. 27 - Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan
- Aug. 28 - Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills
- Aug. 29 - Brandi Carlile
- Aug. 30 - Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$
- Aug. 31 - DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC
- Sept. 2 - The Current’s Music On-A-Stick with The Hold Steady, Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four
- Sept. 3 - 50th Annual Minnesota State Fair Amateur Talent Contest Finals
- Sept. 4 - Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour
Tickets for the Black Keys go on sale May 5 at 10 a.m.