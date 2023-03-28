Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan to perform at the Minnesota State Fair

article

Boyz II Men and Chaka Khan are the latest acts to be announced to the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair.

Chaka Khan, a 10-time Grammy Award winner, and Boyz II Men, the bestselling R&B group of all time, will perform at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 27.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m., via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will cost $34, $41 and $51, with all reserved seating.

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently:

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4.