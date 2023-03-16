Expand / Collapse search

Brandi Carlile to perform at Minnesota State Fair

By FOX 9 Staff
 Brandi Carlile performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Brandi Carlile is the latest act to be announced for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series at the Minnesota State Fair

The nine-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, performer and producer will perform at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29. 

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 22, via etix.com or by calling 800-514-3849. Tickets will cost $79, $99, $109 or $199, with all reserved seating. 

Several Grandstand acts for this summer's Great Minnesota Get-Together have already been announced, with more expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The Grandstand schedule is currently: 

  • Aug. 25: The Chicks with special guest Wild Rivers
  • Aug. 28: Happy Together Tour 2023 featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV and The Cowsills 
  • Aug. 29: Brandi Carlile
  • Aug. 30: Yung Gravy with special guest bbno$ 
  • Aug. 31: Duran Duran: Future Past with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC

The Minnesota State Fair runs 12 days, from Aug. 24 through Labor Day, Sept. 4. 