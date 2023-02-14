The Chicks to play at the Minnesota State Fair this summer

article

The Chicks, with special guests Wild Rivers, will play at the Minnesota State Fair 2023 Grand Stand Concert Series this summer.

The Grammy award-winning group is embarking on their 37-date world tour, which kicks off in June in Norway and stops in the U.K. and Europe before returning to North America. The Chicks will perform at the state fair at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 25.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, and range in price from $77-$197. You can purchase tickets through Etix or by calling 800-514-3849.

The Minnesota State Fair will announce additional Grandstand artists "periodically" between now and the 2023 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Duran Duran was announced as the first confirmed show for the Minnesota State Fair’s 2023 Grandstand Concert Series earlier this month.